Uptake Deepens Relationship with AWS, Adds Offerings in AWS Marketplace

Uptake teams with AWS to Bring Predictive Maintenance Software to Transportation, U.S. Department of Defense

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake, a leader in industrial intelligence, announced today that its predictive maintenance software for the on-highway and public sectors, Uptake Fleet and Uptake Federal, are available in the AWS Marketplace. Customers can access the products from the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The listings streamline onboarding Uptake's products on AWS so organizations can quickly and securely improve asset uptime, maintenance, and supply chain efficiency.

"Uptake and AWS have a common mission to deliver value for our customers through easy-to-use software. We're excited about this next step in our strategic relationship to make it even easier for fleets to turn data into more reliable operations," said Kayne Grau, CEO, Uptake. "AWS Marketplace simplifies account management, enabling fleets to quickly deploy our products and see top risks in operations before they further impact deliveries or mission readiness."

More than 200,000 commercial vehicles rely on Uptake Fleet to boost on-highway performance and improve vehicle maintenance, including private fleets like PepsiCo and for-hire carriers such as United Road, an auto transport and logistics company that ships over 4 million units annually across North America.

"Uptake Fleet keeps our drivers happy and safe on the road," shared Mark Anderson, President & CEO, United Road. "The software allows our maintenance team to predict and prevent breakdown from the various sensor readings of a truck's engine, just with a few valuable insights. It's critical to our ability to haul cars and meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

With predictive insights on impending vehicle conditions and an up-to-date overview of asset survivability, maintenance and operations teams proactively make cost-effective repairs and avoid roadside breakdowns. Uptake Fleet empowers teams to better plan repair shop operations. Integrations with fleet management systems like Geotab and Trimble plug predictive insights into existing workflows.

"AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to identify, purchase, and adopt industry-leading software and professional services," said Manish Govil, Global Segment Leader, Supply Chain, AWS. "Uptake brings expertise in predictive maintenance analytics through intuitive and impactful software for their transportation and logistics customers. With the pay-as-you-go model in AWS Marketplace, commercial fleets and governmental agencies have the affordable and secure access to get started."

Uptake Federal provides maintenance analytics software on ground assets for the U.S. Department of Defense. Through predictive insights on equipment performance and suggested part levels, commanders and asset managers in the DoD have the data-backed support to plan mission logistics, increase troop readiness, improve equipment availability, and protect warfighter safety.

The availability of Uptake Fleet and Federal in the AWS Marketplace comes as Uptake recently announced that small fleets and owner-operators could also leverage predictive maintenance analytics to improve uptime. A plug-in with TruckSuite allows small carriers to tap the managed services of the TruckSuite Technology Platform to operationalize predictive insights on their vehicles and avoid road calls, expensive repairs, or extended downtime.

For more on how to get started with Uptake Fleet or Federal, visit Uptake's listing in the AWS Marketplace or talk to an expert.

Uptake provides industrial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS), translating data into smarter operations. Driven by unified data management and industrial data science, Uptake enables and delivers actionable insights that predict asset failure, advance ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, and protect operator safety. With 48 patents and recognition by Gartner, Verdantix, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is based in Chicago, with an office in Mississauga, Ontario, and has a presence around the world. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

