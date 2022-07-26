Silicon Valley Consulting Group announces the appointment of top women, culturally diverse, tech and public sector heavyweights to its Board of Advisors

Company appoints Mary Santoro, an ex-Big 4 & GE executive; Charlotta Carter, a technology entrepreneur and small business champion; Jay King, President California Black Chamber of Commerce; & Brian Hickie, CFO, and an ex-Big 4 executive.

DUBLIN, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Consulting Group, a rapidly scaling strategy, technology, and management consulting firm, today announced the appointments of Mary Santoro, Charlotta Carter, Jay King, and Brian Hickie to the company's Board of Advisors, on a two-year term effective July 21, 2022.

Quotes

Jai Sharma , Founder, Silicon Valley Consulting Group

"It is a true honor and a great pleasure to have key industry leaders and my mentors over the years to join us and provide Thought Leadership on our journey as we continually evolve and provide creative and outside the box strategies and solutions to our esteemed clients. With the key appointments, we are positively positioned to expand and scale our strategy and technology transformation business model as well as our stealth SaaS product development ambitions"

Mary Santoro , Advisory Board Member

"I am honored to be a part of this great team and am excited about the continued success of Silicon Valley Consulting Group!"

Jon Walton , CIO, Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska

"Silicon Valley Consulting Group has shown that their agile and responsiveness approach is helping government agencies and businesses meet their business technology transformation goals today and into the future"

SaaS Product Development

Company further revealed that its product development team is the early stages of launching a core cross industry SaaS based B2B product built on AWS platform, which will revolutionize the industry and fill in large gaps which have not been addressed by tier 1 SaaS providers.

About

We are an SBA 8(a) certified, California corporation with headquarters in the heart of Silicon Valley. Our focus is on strategy and technology transformations, and we exclusively serve the c-suite as trusted business partners and lead major initiatives across tech manufacturing, Software (SaaS), and Public sectors. We are proudly serving the state of California on its historic Middle Mile Broadband Initiative and also providing executive technology advisory services to CalSTRS, the largest educator-only pension fund in the world.

