Blue Water Acquires Badlands/White River KOA Holiday

OCEAN CITY, Md., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean City, Maryland-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion with the acquisition of Badlands/White River KOA Holiday.

Located just minutes from Badlands National Park, this property is known as the "Oasis of the Badlands." Visitors can spot wildlife including buffalo, pronghorn deer, and the picturesque Badlands Mountains make for a highly popular hiking spot. Fossil hunting is another favorite attraction, in addition to visiting all the local replicas and exhibits. The northern lights can be seen in late fall and early spring and the area is a popular dark skies location for stargazers and photographers.

"Badlands/White River KOA is another perfect opportunity to add a unique destination getaway to our portfolio," said Todd Burbage , CEO of Blue Water. "Providing guests with access to natural resources like the rugged beauty and stunning geography of the Badlands with so many opportunities for adventure is what Blue Water is about. This is a destination that guests will want to return to year after year to enjoy all that the Badlands has to offer."

Of the property's 146 sites, 88 of them are RV sites, with unique glamping options including a yurt with a skylight for prime star viewing, teepee, and camping cabins. It also features the widely popular KookHouse which offers a full breakfast with omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, hash browns, plus daily specials for dinner. As part of their visit, each guest receives two complimentary pancakes on one day of their stay.

Badlands/White River KOA Holiday is two hours from Mt. Rushmore, and in close proximity to Badlands Loop State Scenic Highway. As part of their ongoing partnership with the association, guests can make use of the ubiquitous Black Hills maps provided by Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association.

The property opened for guests on April 29 and will remain open until October 16. Photos of the property can be viewed here . For more information on Badlands/White River KOA Holiday, please visit https://koa.com/campgrounds/badlands/ and follow the property on Facebook.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com . LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

