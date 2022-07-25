EZ Blockchain Introduces new Hosting Services at the Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami

MIAMI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Blockchain will be attending the Mining Disrupt conference scheduled for July 26-28 in Miami. The green Bitcoin mining solutions company will meet with people to discuss its already complete and readily available low-emission hosting all-inclusive services. The hosting services are currently available in Kansas, Texas, Colorado and South Carolina.

At these challenging times, EZ Blockchain prides itself on having reliable and profitable crypto mining hosting solutions for crypto mining investors. The company also plans to use the oncoming world's largest Bitcoin mining expo to share more details about its upcoming availability of 1.5mW mobile immersion mining container solutions. The mining container will be available for pre-sale orders, although deliveries are anticipated for the 4th quarter.

