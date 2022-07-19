Edgevana Adopts Solana Pay to Become the First Web3 Focused Bare Metal Data Center Company to Accept Crypto

In conjunction with Solana Pay, Edgevana's products and services can now be paid for using USDC, SOL, and Tether Tokens

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgevana, a leader in powering the decentralized web, today announced that the company now accepts payment for products and services using cryptocurrency. Tokens accepted include USD Coin (USDC), SOL, and Tether. In conjunction with Solana Pay, the Web3 focused bare metal data center aggregator and technology provider is the first company in its space to accept crypto.

In conjunction with Solana Pay, Edgevana’s products and services can now be paid for using USDC, SOL, and Tether Tokens (PRNewswire)

Customers must use a Solana Pay compatible wallet (Phantom, Solflare, Glow, and Slope) to enable these transactions. Solana Pay is a set of payment standards and protocols that enable merchants to directly accept US digital dollars at the point of sale, with instant settlement and virtually no cost. This is a truly decentralized payment system with no intermediaries or material fees.

"Many people in the Web3 space prefer to pay with cryptocurrency and we believe that offering payment options beyond the traditional will make Edgevana a preferred provider in this space," said Mark Thiele, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgevana. "Customers will appreciate the security and efficiency that cryptocurrency payments offer and it will help to reduce our transaction fees and risk of fraud."

Cryptocurrency is considered more secure than credit and debit card payments. When a customer pays with cryptocurrency, their data isn't stored in a centralized hub where data breaches commonly occur. This is one of the reasons why cryptocurrency is considered more secure than credit card payments. In addition, every transaction is verified and secured on the blockchain general ledger. This makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to steal someone's identity.

"As a truly decentralized payments rail, Solana Pay makes it easy for merchants to enable transactions in digital dollars for the benefit of their customers," said Sheraz Shere, head of payments, Solana Labs. "Leading merchants like Edgevana understand that digital payments should be as frictionless as data moving across the Internet, and Solana Pay makes that a reality."

Token Details

USDC is a fully-reserved dollar digital currency with over $55 billion in circulation and has supported more than $5 trillion in on-chain transactions as of July 8, 2022.

Solana is a blockchain known for its speed, low cost and energy efficiency. Since launching in 2020, Solana has grown to become one of the largest blockchains in the world.

Tether tokens are the most widely adopted stablecoins, having pioneered the concept in the digital token space. A disruptor to the conventional financial system and a trailblazer in the digital use of traditional currencies, Tether Tokens support and empower growing ventures and innovation throughout the blockchain space. Tether Tokens exist as a digital token built on multiple blockchains.

About Edgevana

Edgevana aims to be the market leader in "Blockchain Infrastructure and Ecosystem Technologies". The company helps meet the speed, scale, security and resilience needs of the world's fastest growing blockchain protocol operators, NFT providers, and enterprises adopting decentralized ledger technologies. Edgevana's software platform and global presence provides the agility, scale, distribution, and economics that appeal to Web3 and Edge deployments.

The company was founded by Mark Thiele and Subhan Jahromi in 2019 with the express purpose of simplifying and accelerating the selection, provisioning and deployment of data center, co-location, and edge computing facilities. For more information visit www.edgevana.com.

Media Contact:

Maggie Conners

maggie@larkinvolpatt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edgevana