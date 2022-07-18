Troutman Pepper Expands Leading State Attorneys General Practice with Two Top Partners in Orange County

Clayton Friedman and Michael Yaghi Bring Decades of Consumer Regulatory Expertise to Firm

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Friedman and Michael Yaghi, two leading authorities in the state attorneys general space, have joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized State Attorneys General Practice Group in Orange County, California as partners. The pair previously practiced at Crowell & Moring LLP, where Friedman founded and led the firm's state AG practice.

Clayton S. Friedman and Michael Yaghi, Partners, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Clay and Mike to Troutman Pepper. Their arrival cements our status as a national market-leading firm in the state attorney general practice arena," said John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation Department. "Their consumer protection and enforcement matter expertise coupled with their extensive knowledge of highly regulated industries make them strong additions."

Friedman, one of only eight attorneys in the country ranked in the top tier of Chambers USA's nationwide state AG category, previously served for more than a decade in various roles in the State of Missouri's Office of the Attorney General and has more than 25 years of experience in private practice. He regularly represents clients in singular or multistate attorney general regulatory actions and handles regulatory matters involving the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and other local, state, and federal agencies.

Yaghi also represents high-profile clients in regulatory enforcement investigations spanning numerous areas, including advertising campaigns, promotional materials, marketing and sales practices, marketing through emerging media, telemarketing campaigns, email marketing, and other regulatory issues affecting consumer marketing and sales. Having begun his career as a commercial litigator, Yaghi supports clients throughout litigation, should an investigation move in that direction.

"Clay and Mike are great additions and position us well for further expansion nationally and on the West Coast," added Peter Villar, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Orange County office. "Their recruitment reflects the firm's continued focus on growing our footprint in California to align with client needs."

"We are looking forward to teaming up with Troutman Pepper's powerhouse state AG and regulatory practices as we continue to help our clients navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscapes," Friedman said. "We are excited to help expand the firm's national practice and grow its West Coast presence," Yaghi added.

Troutman Pepper is home to one of the oldest and most well-respected state attorneys general practices in the nation. The Chambers-rated state attorneys general practice includes two former state solicitors general, three former deputy attorneys general, a former deputy solicitor general, four former assistant attorneys general, and attorneys with a wide variety of experience in federal agencies.

Troutman Pepper's state AG practice is part of the firm's greater Regulatory Investigations, Strategy, + Enforcement (RISE) Practice Group, which counsels clients in a wide range of legal and public policy matters. For businesses in heavily regulated industries, such as financial services, advertising and marketing, health care, insurance, telecommunications, alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis, the team offers guidance on compliance and reporting as well as, when necessary, litigation and administrative appeals of regulatory enforcement actions. The team also partners with businesses and industry groups to work proactively on legislative strategy, state attorneys general interactions, and the regulatory rulemaking process.

