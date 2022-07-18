Eve announces Halo Aviation as the launch customer for its Urban Air Traffic Management solution

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) today announced that it entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with Halo Aviation Ltd. ("Halo"), a provider of bespoke private Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") travel services, to collaborate in the development and launch Eve's Urban Air Traffic Management ("UATM") software solution. As part of the agreement, Halo will acquire the software from Eve with the objective of using the software to maximize its UAM operations. It is the first LOI for Eve's state-of-the-art UATM solution, which will unlock the value and network performance of the UAM market to enable the safe scalability of the industry. The companies also intend to develop an operational model to be deployed in specific missions and regions in the United States and the United Kingdom where Halo operates.

Andrew Collins , President and CEO of Halo, said: "Eve has demonstrated why they are going to lead the next generation of flight, and we are extremely excited about this. Halo is happy to form a unique and collaborative partnership with Eve as they have spent so much time focused on more than just the manufacturing of an eVTOL vehicle but, rather, they are working to deploy a series of agnostic solutions that will significantly drive the creation and overall network performance of UAM. In this particular case, we look forward to collaborating with Eve's team to bring our current operational insight as a leader in the vertical lift in the US and the UK to help develop and promote Eve's UATM vision."

"We believe that collaborations such as ours are vital to fostering a thriving UAM market that will benefit communities and passengers with a new and additional mode of transport. Eve's agnostic portfolio of solutions addresses the complexity of UAM networks, which require holistic and integrated services across the ecosystem that connect stakeholders to maintain and improve safety, optimise performance, and reduce operating costs. Halo's outstanding travel services, coupled with our solutions, make this partnership extremely promising," said Andre Stein , co-CEO of Eve.

In June of last year, the companies announced the commencement of their partnership focused on developing UAM products and services, as well as Halo's non-binding commitment to order up to 200 of Eve's eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle). Eve's UATM software is part of an agnostic portfolio of solutions that will enable the integration of all airspace users in the urban environment, which is critical to supporting the safety, efficiency, and improvement of the entire UAM ecosystem, including fleet and vertiport operators. This new collaboration reinforces Eve's and Halo's commitment to safely integrating and scaling global UAM operations. Eve expects to start its eVTOL deliveries in 2026.

Follow Eve on Twitter: @Eveairmobility

Image: https://bit.ly/3uVktvk

About Halo

Halo provides bespoke helicopter and private urban air mobility travel services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Formed through the alignment of Halo Aviation Ltd. in the U.K. and Associated Aircraft Group (AAG) in the U.S., Halo offers transportation in the leading helicopter types in their class piloted by instrument-rated pilots. In the U.K., Halo offers vertical lift via charter, card, fractional ownership and full ownership-management programmes. Its fleet of Agusta/Leonardo AW109 and AW169 helicopters dispatch from bases in the south of England, around London, the Midlands and in the Channel Islands. In the U.S., Halo provides helicopter charter, fractional ownership and helicopter maintenance services from its New York, Teterboro, Bridgeport, Providence and Philadelphia installations. For more information, visit www.fly-halo.com.

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW", respectively. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target", "may", "intend", "predict", "should", "would", "predict", "potential", "seem", "future", "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Eve's and Halo's expectations with respect to the announced partnership and future performance. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of Eve's and Halo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Eve and Halo.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the announced partnership between Eve and Halo; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Eve; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eve; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) Eve's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) Eve's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) Eve's ability to successfully develop, obtain certification for and commercialize its eVTOL; (x) the effects of competition on Eve's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xii) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and (xiii) those factors discussed in Eve's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 1, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Eve filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Eve does not presently know or that Eve currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Eve's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Eve anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Eve's assessments to change. However, except as required by applicable law, Eve disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Eve's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Information

Contacts

investors@eveairmobility.com

media@eveairmobility.com

View original content:

SOURCE Eve Holding, Inc.