XT.com Adds Trading Support For Bible Coin (BIBL)

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social-infused digital asset trading platform is thrilled to announce the listing of Bible Coin with USDT trading pair on its platform. With this listing, crypto enthusiasts can now go toe-to-toe and trade BIBL/USDT on XT.com conveniently.

Bible Coin is a Binance chain BEP-20 digital currency. Moreover, BIBL functions as a peer-to-peer native currency with value-added privileges. BIBL can be purchased, traded, staked, and used to perform crypto-related transactions. Bible Coin's native cryptocurrency BIBL has a total supply of 10,000,000,000 BIBL. However, only 50% of that total supply is available for circulation, with the rest set aside as staking rewards for the future. BIBL will facilitate P2P transactions and donations, as well as provide staking rewards and enable remote elections.

Apart from XT.com's continuous token listing, it aims to pave the way for its users to earn passively through cryptocurrency. It plans to achieve this breakthrough by listing only the best cryptocurrencies that are tradable on its platform. The participants who trade BIBL/USDT are also eligible for withdrawals.

That's not all, users can perform BIBL/USDT withdrawals at any time, everywhere. XT.com proudly encourages everyone to participate in trading BIBL on its platform from now on. On the other hand, the listing of BIBL represents a monumental innovation that forms a huge part of XT.com's goal of expanding its crypto trading services landscape. XT.com continues to build a remarkable footprint of its crypto listing portfolio now and beyond.

About Bible Coin

Bible Coin is a cryptocurrency project that aims to provide solutions to the concerns of the modern church. By the use of blockchain technology, Bible Coin (BIBL) seeks to introduce custom solutions to overcome the challenges that churches face ranging from lack of funds for missions to donations being stolen and mismanaged. The Bible Coin team believes in the power of blockchain technology and demonstrates the improvements to the current system – especially how cryptocurrency transfers enable instant and traceable donations to the church and its missionary activities.

Website: https://bibl-coin.com/

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

