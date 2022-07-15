Sandvik appoints new President of business area Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Richard Harris as President of business area Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP) and new member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management, effective October 1, 2022. He succeeds Anders Svensson, who as previously announced is leaving Sandvik to become President and CEO of Konecranes. Richard Harris is currently President of Walter, a division within business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

"Richard Harris is an experienced international leader with a very strong operational background who has proven great performance management and execution skills during his years at Sandvik. In addition, he has successfully driven an active growth and acquisition agenda. I am convinced that he will be a very good fit as business area President for SRP and a great addition to the Group Executive Management," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Richard Harris was born in 1970 and is a British national. He has been with the Sandvik Group since 2002 in various senior positions within Sandvik Machining Solutions (SMS). Before becoming President of Walter in 2019, he was President of the Wolfram division. Previous positions also include several different Supply and Production Director roles within SMS.

Anders Svensson will leave Sandvik on October 14, in connection to completing the report for the third quarter.

