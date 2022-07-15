Golden Grail Tech Beverages Announces Strategic Sales Both Profitable and Purposeful - Cause Water

The Company is able to move large quantities to one retailer without using a distributor which allows Golden Grail to keep upwards of 30% of additional profit.

WESTON, Fla., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing announces Cause Water https://causewater.com/ has been chosen for the concessions at a popular California museum where visitors from all around the world will come to see their latest and largest exhibit regarding solutions for our planet preservation. The museum is a family-friendly science and technology center and a leader in the creation of immersive STEM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

This sale launches Golden Grail's strategic initiative of selling directly to influential large-volume retail locations. Being able to move large quantities to one retailer without using a distributor will allow Golden Grail to keep upwards of 30% of additional profit on top of the companies set profit margins. The strategy is to keep more profit and use them as "influencer accounts". Thousands of people from all over the world walk through the museum daily. The visitors will be introduced to Cause Water in conjunction with the exhibit that demonstrates the negative impact of plastic pollution, which will lead to brand awareness, education and ultimately drive sales.

"In addition to the team working hard on establishing a distribution network of independent distributors, we are also targeting strategic large volume influencer accounts for direct sales. We know having this hybrid sales strategy will add more profits to our bottom line and create ground swells with the right influencer accounts. Our head of Sales and Marketing, has utilized this strategy before with brands such as Vitaminwater and Celsius. It is not necessarily how many accounts you can get in; it is the quality of accounts and keeping as much profit as possible. Implementing this strategy will provide Golden Grail with a healthier bottom line, which then supports our larger mission of continuously delivering more value to our shareholders," said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

The Company has seen an uprise in demand to stop using plastic bottles for water consumption. Cause Water delivers consumers a premium mountain spring water in a recyclable aluminum can with a resealable lid that promises to partner with organizations that are working towards plastic pollution reduction. The Company anticipates many accounts and demand for their strategic direct sales, large volume influencer accounts strategy.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage brands. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail Technology Beverages (OTC: GOGY) visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Special GOGY Report: https://goldengrailbeverages.info/

Podcast: https://epodcastnetwork.com/disruption-in-the-marketplace-with-erin-heit-of-golden-grail-technology-corp

Golden Grail Portfolio

KOZ Water is a premium purified and pH balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans. KOZ Water has had much success on Amazon and on the West Coast.

For more information visit: https://kozwater.com/

https://www.facebook.com/kozwater

https://www.instagram.com/kozwater/

https://twitter.com/KozWater

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

For more information visit:

https://www.facebook.com/CauseWaterBeverage

https://www.instagram.com/cause_water/

https://twitter.com/_CauseWater

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hash tag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. 'Sketch Can' provides kids with a brand they can call their own. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives. 'Sketch Can' comes in a fully recyclable package, in two delicious flavors Watermelon and Sour Green Apple. Kids won't be able to resist the urge to sip and sketch.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp