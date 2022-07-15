AB to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 29, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that Second Quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be released on Friday, July 29, 2022. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 9:00 am (CT), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer; Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Siemers, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:





To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at http://www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. To listen by telephone, participants are required to obtain a personalized PIN via registration at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10168625/f382514a84 prior to dialing (888) 222-5992 in the US or +1 (412) 902-6748 from outside the US.

The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of Second Quarter 2022 financial and operating results on July 29, 2022.

A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on July 29, 2022. An audio replay of the conference call will also be available for one week. To access the audio replay, please call (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 from outside the US, and provide the conference ID#: 3006846.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of June 30, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.7% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.0% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .

View original content:

SOURCE AllianceBernstein