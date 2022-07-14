SmartBug Media® Earns Coveted Communitas Award for Work With Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors

Focus on SEO helped organization increase organic traffic and connections with burn survivors.

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — has been named a Communitas Award winner for excellence in community service in the skills-based service, pro bono category for the company's SEO work for the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors .

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support nonprofit organizations doing such great work."

SmartBug initiated its pro bono marketing program in 2019 as an in-kind donation to select nonprofit organizations. SmartBug employees nominate groups they think could benefit from agency support for a quarter-long "contract" during the calendar year. Past recipients of the company's deep bench of experience — SEO, marketing, blogging, design and training — include Girls in Tech , Luminary and PLAY Phoenix . Drink Local. Drink Tap. Inc. was chosen as the Q3 2022 organization.

"The team we have at SmartBug is deeply invested in the communities where they live and the causes they believe in, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to support nonprofit organizations doing such great work, often with limited resources," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "We are honored by the Communitas Award recognition."

Phoenix Society is a nonprofit organization focused on support, advocacy and research for burn survivors and their loved ones, burn care professionals, researchers and others committed to empowering the burn community. A SmartBug employee, familiar with Phoenix Society from her own search for resources as a burn survivor, recommended the organization take part in SmartBug's nonprofit program since she knew more people were searching for information online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SmartBug focused on bolstering the nonprofit's SEO and formulated a comprehensive plan that included website recommendations, keyword discovery, a blogging calendar and training, among other services. The work ultimately provided a valuable blueprint, tools and resources that Phoenix Society can use in order to meet its goals and reach burn survivors around the world.

Visit here for more information about SmartBug's work with nonprofit organizations.

