Verista Gives Back to Local Communities in Partnership with Life Science Cares

FISHERS, Ind., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verista, a leading business and technology firm providing systems, compliance, validation and quality solutions to life sciences companies, announces that their employees will be taking time off and volunteering to give back to their local communities in partnership with Life Science Cares.

On August 5, Verista employees in their Boston and Philadelphia locations will step away from their offices to help the areas where they live and work by leveraging the extraordinary abilities of their people and resources. Verista's Day of Service will be spent packing hygiene kits for Life Science Cares partners, Victory Programs and Nationalities Service Center. To underscore its community commitment, family and friends are invited while Verista provides all its employees at least 4 hours of Volunteer Time Off.

The company's mission of enabling life sciences clients to improve lives, along with its commitment to social responsibility, is an important element of how the company is run. Verista CEO, Manny Soman, says, "Volunteering is one of the ways in which we feel we can give something back to our local communities and respond to their needs. We must remember that success is defined not only by business achievements, but also by how well we serve our hometowns and enrich our ecosystem."

Verista's work promotes advancement and innovation within the scientific community, helping researchers, organizations and companies solve some of the world's most pressing health challenges.

ABOUT VERISTA

Verista is a leading business and technology firm that provides systems, quality, and data integrity solutions to life sciences companies, enabling them to improve health and improve lives. For more information, visit www.verista.com.

ABOUT LIFE SCIENCE CARES

Founded in 2016, Life Science Cares activates the financial and human capital of the life sciences industry and partners with nonprofits to disrupt the cycle of poverty and inequality in our communities. Made possible by companies and passionate leaders within the life science community, Life Science Cares makes grants and builds community partnerships to further their goal of leveraging the intellectual, financial, and human capital of the life science industry to collectively reduce the impacts of poverty, while helping companies build connections with the community and internally between employees. Life Science Cares currently operates in four communities: Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego, and the Bay Area. For more information, visit www.lifesciencecares.org.

