Starco Brands (STCB) Announces Partnership with The ONE Group (STKS)

Whipshots™, a vodka-infused whipped cream now available at STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill restaurants nationwide

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands announces an exciting and strategic partnership with WhipshotsTM and the global hospitality company, The ONE Group. Whipshots is a groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream co-founded by the global artist Cardi B. The ONE Group develops and operates upscale and high-energy restaurants and lounges and through the partnership, STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill restaurants will offer Whipshots as a premium and fun addition to cocktails and desserts.

To launch the partnership, The ONE Group hosted the Summer Solstice, an activation at all STK Steakhouses and Kona Grill restaurants across the country. The event showcased WhipshotsTM on cocktails, desserts, in cups, straight from the cans, and Whipshots Mini's (50mL cans) were provided for all to enjoy.

"We are thrilled to have Whipshots added to STK and Kona Grill families," says Manny Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. "The product is unlike anything else on the market, and we are always looking for ways to engage with our diners in creative and meaningful ways to elevate the vibe dining experience."

As Whipshots national distribution grows, guests can now enjoy an elevated experience on desserts and cocktails. This party in a can comes in three delectable flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, and Mocha. The non-dairy (contains caseinate) and shelf stable whipped cream contains 10% alcohol and is a unique and luxurious addition to any celebration.

"We are thrilled with how fast Whipshots is scaling across the country both on and off premise. This partnership with The One Group is a significant milestone for the brand," says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "We are ecstatic and honored to partner with such an amazing group and see many opportunities to activate throughout the year providing guests a unique and engaged celebratory experience. With this new partnership, more consumers are able to indulge and add a playful shot of sophistication to any drink or dessert via one of the most prominent hospitality companies in the country."

Starco Brands prides itself on only commercializing behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail and hospitality partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About WhipshotsTM

Developed by Starco Brands, WhipshotsTM is a unique vodka infused whipped cream that began distribution in 2022 with Partner Cardi B. WhipshotsTM is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow WhipshotsTM @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (STCB) is an innovative consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape for the better. Starco Brands invents cutting-edge brands that change our behavior. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com .

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 22 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East , featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill , a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 24 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group's food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 13 venues in the U.S. and Europe .

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

About STK

STK Restaurants are "not your daddy's steakhouse," offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK's menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location's menu. The brand's beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in

Atlanta

,

Bellevue

,

Chicago

,

Denver

,

Doha

,

Dubai

,

Ibiza,

Las Vegas

,

London

(2),

Los Angeles

, Los Cabos,

Miami

,

Milan

,

Nashville

,

New York City

(2),

Orlando

,

San Diego

,

San Juan

, Scottsdale, and

Toronto

. The company continues to expand globally. For more information about STK, please visit

.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill features a global menu of contemporary American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in a polished casual atmosphere. Kona Grill owns and operates 24 restaurants across 18 states, guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. Additionally, Kona Grill has two restaurants that operate under a franchise agreement in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Vaughan, Canada. For more information, visit www.konagrill.com.

