Orlando Ashford Joins Syndio Board of Directors

SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, the leading Workplace Equity Platform, today announced that board director and strategic advisor, Orlando Ashford , is joining its Board of Directors. Ashford brings decades of global experience as a people leader and human resources executive to Syndio's Board, and will play a critical role in its mission to build expert-backed technology that helps companies measure, achieve and sustain workplace equity.

Over the course of his 29-year career, Ashford's played critical leadership and strategic roles in executive management, talent management, organizational development, change management and corporate human resources. For six years, Ashford served as president of Holland America Line, leading the award-winning cruise line's brand and business, including oversight of the company's sales and marketing, revenue management, deployment and itinerary planning, public relations, hotel operations and strategy. Ashford was widely credited in the industry for re-energizing the brand, innovating the guest experience and transforming the corporate culture to embrace inclusion, diversity and creativity.

"Orlando's executive experience and deep understanding of talent management will be critical as Syndio continues developing its Workplace Equity Platform to meet the needs of the C-Suite and the ever-evolving dynamics around ESG," said Maria Colacurcio, Syndio CEO. "We welcome his voice, tremendous insight, and passion for the people and human resources industry to Syndio's board of directors."

Previous to Holland America Line, Ashford was president of the Talent Business Segment for Mercer, the global consulting leader in talent, health, retirement and investments. He also served as senior vice president, chief human resources and communications officer of Mercer's parent company, Marsh & McLennan Companies. Ashford also has held several other leadership roles during the course of his career, including group director of human resources for 90 countries in Eurasia and Africa for the Coca-Cola Company. Previously he was vice president of global human resources strategy and organizational development for Motorola Inc., where he helped modernize the human resources function for the global tech leader.

"Equity in the workplace is fundamental to achieving success as a modern business, but it's not easy," said Orlando Ashford. "Syndio's efforts to modernize this work through technology and products that help companies identify root causes and tangible action to close pay and opportunity gaps are the tools we need to bring long-lasting equity and diversity to the workplace. I'm honored to join the board and look forward to helping Syndio further its mission."

"In today's market, it's critical that companies prove they're equitable in the fight to attract and retain talent from all backgrounds," said Fern Mandelbaum, Syndio Board Member and Managing Director of Emerson Collective, an early investor in Syndio. "Few understand those dynamics and the strategies needed for success better than Orlando Ashford, his expertise will be a welcome addition to Syndio's board."

Currently, Ashford serves as Board Chairman for Perrigo Company and also serves on the boards of directors for Amerant Bank, Azamara Cruises, Array Technologies, Inc., Hershey Entertainment & Resorts and ClubCorp (Invited, Inc). He also served on the Board of ITT, Inc from 2012 to 2022. In addition, Ashford volunteers on the board of Streetwise Partners and in 2022 he joined the Orange Bowl Committee of South Florida. Ashford holds a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and Industrial Technology from Purdue University.

Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. Over 200 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn DE&I goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued based on who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

