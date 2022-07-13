Opportunities Exist for Silicone-Based Personal Care Products Despite Health Concerns

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis of the global silicone fluids market finds that the personal care segment will continue to hold the largest share of demand in value terms through 2025, due primarily to increasing production of cosmetics and toiletries. Higher value personal care products made with silicones are already considered to be essential by many in developed countries and are continuing to be adopted by consumers in many developing areas, where they are increasingly available and affordable.

Although market growth will be restrained by the introduction of regulations limiting or outlawing the use of certain types of silicones in North America and Western Europe due to concerns about the safety of these products, opportunities exist. Manufacturers of silicone-based personal care products can meet increasing demand for "better-for-you" products by introducing hybrid formulations that include more natural ingredients and higher value silicones, many of which are allowable replacements for the D4 and D5 varieties under legal scrutiny.

Global Silicone Fluid Market to Grow 6.4% Annually Through 2025

Through 2025, demand for silicone fluids is expected to grow 6.4% per year to $8.7 billion, with volume demand reaching 1.2 million metric tons. Demand will be boosted by:

growing use of products containing silicone in developing economies, supported by rising personal incomes

healthy growth in chemical manufacturing (particularly as high prices for gas prompt drilling) and construction markets

Though inflationary pressures are having some impact on the market, much growth in demand will be due to continued use of silicone fluids rather than to price spikes. Manufacturers of silicones are likely to avoid passing rising prices on to consumers as much as possible in order to keep silicones competitive with other inputs to finished goods.

Global Silicone Fluids provides historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are provided for silicone fluids demand in current dollars by market, function, and world region. Volume data (in metric tons) are also provided for each country and region, as well as for each market at the global level.

In addition, the key strategic and competitive variables affecting the global silicone fluids industry are discussed and the industry's key players are identified, and global market share is evaluated.

