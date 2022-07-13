M&G Investments selects Bloomberg Enterprise Data as sanctions data provider

Adoption of Bloomberg's comprehensive sanctions dataset and DL+ data management solution will support M&G's trade compliance and portfolio risk management

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that M&G Investments, part of M&G plc – a leader in savings and investments, has selected Bloomberg as its sanctions data provider to support confident compliance decision-making and portfolio and risk management.

Through the adoption of Bloomberg's sanctions data solution, M&G Investments will have access to Bloomberg Enterprise Data's comprehensive dataset of legal entities and financial instruments identified by Bloomberg as being potentially impacted by sanctions and process it through Data License Plus (DL+), Bloomberg's data management offering. Bloomberg's solution provides high-quality data that is detailed, verified, and can be integrated into M&G Investments' existing workflows and systems. The solution simplifies and supports pre-trade compliance with sanctions regulations, as well as portfolio monitoring and counterparty risk.

"In today's global marketplace, firms must effectively navigate complex sanctions regimes in order to avoid significant penalties, however a lack of transparency into entities and securities that may be impacted by sanctions, combined with constantly changing regulations, make it challenging to comply," said Brad Foster, Global Head of Enterprise Data Content at Bloomberg. "Using Bloomberg's sanctions data solution and integrating it into relevant workflows will provide M&G Investments with greater data and information to support its compliance and risk management decisions throughout their pre- and post-trade workflow."

Bloomberg's sanctions data solution monitors sanctions across 10 global jurisdictions -- the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, United Nations, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. The solution uses Bloomberg's corporate hierarchy database and a sophisticated rules engine in order to identify entities that are explicitly and implicitly sanctioned, as well as instruments issued by such entities.

"One of our greatest investment compliance hurdles has been to implement a robust trade screening process that not only blocks unauthorized securities trading, but also alerts us in a timely fashion when a security that is held is impacted by sanctions," said Valeria Locatelli on behalf of M&G plc. "Bloomberg's solution provides, manages and integrates sanctions data regarding financial instruments so we can meet regulatory requirements without a heavy operational burden."

This announcement marks the latest in Bloomberg's continued partnership with M&G Investments, which engaged the full suite of services offered by Bloomberg Data Management Services (DMS) including its ESG Data Feed Management product.

Data License Plus, launched in May 2020, is a managed service that aggregates a client's Bloomberg data into a single dataset, enabling users to explore and interact with Data License data through a web-based user interface. DL+ also enhances the client experience by making the data more accessible, transparent, and usable throughout the enterprise while reducing processing efforts. To find out more information on DL+, please visit https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/product/data-license/.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

Disclaimer

The information contained herein and any related data provided by Bloomberg is not and should not be construed as tax, accounting, legal or regulatory advice or opinions, or sufficient to satisfy any tax, accounting, legal or regulatory requirements. Users are solely responsible for the selection and use of appropriate parameters, inputs, models, formulas and data for meeting their tax, accounting, legal or regulatory requirements.

