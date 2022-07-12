In the Wipes Market, Product Development Continues to Create More Sustainable Options

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability is of increasing importance in the US wipes market, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis.

Suppliers of baby, personal hygiene, and household wipe products continue developing items that appeal to consumer desires for sustainability and environmental safety. Consumers increasingly want their products to have ingredient transparency, be biodegradable, and be derived from natural sources. These trends – coupled with regulatory actions to influence the development of products that have improved flushability or less plastic content – will encourage greater use of these products going forward.

Addressing Flushability & Dispersability Concerns

In 2020, major players in the wipes and nonwovens market – such as Nice-Pak, Rockline, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, and Essity – formed the Responsible Flushing Alliance to address flushability and dispersability issues with wipes that are not designed to be flushable entering wastewater streams. The first goal of the Alliance is to educate end users on wipes disposal and to promote "Do Not Flush" labels on products that are not suitable for sewer lines. Additionally, both INDA and individual wipes suppliers continue to try to educate consumers about the issue.

Looking forward, demand for many wipes products will benefit greatly from the development of products that can be demonstrated to be flushable and dispersible by the standards of all interested parties.

