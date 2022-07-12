SturdyAI Announces SOC 2 Type II Security Compliance Certification

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SturdyAI, which develops the AI-driven customer intelligence and automation solution enabling businesses to listen to and take action on feedback from their user base to reduce customer churn and lift dollar retention, announced today that it has been certified with Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II compliance further demonstrating its commitment to data protection practices.

The SOC 2 certification affirms that SturdyAI's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed by a verified, independent third party. The certification underscores SturdyAI's ongoing data-security commitment to its customers who entrust SturdyAI to provide customer-facing teams with just-in-time insights to detect revenue-related risks and opportunities.

"At SturdyAI, the security and integrity of our customers' information is of utmost importance," says Eric Weidner, Director of DevOps at SturdyAI. "SturdyAI has developed and maintains a comprehensive Information Security Management program to manage risks to the security, availability, confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of SturdyAI systems and products. Our program has been independently audited, verified, and certified to meet the requirements of Trust Services Criteria SOC2 Type II."

SturdyAI customers from the enterprise B2B SaaS, fintech and health tech industries often operate in heavily regulated environments, requiring SturdyAI to be at the vanguard of data protection practices. Investing in and attaining SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to the commitment SturdyAI has to its customers and their customers and end users.

About SturdyAI

SturdyAI develops the AI-driven customer intelligence and automation platform, Sturdy. The solution enables companies to leverage the power of AI and automation to build more durable and profitable customer relationships which improves dollar retention. Sturdy uses natural language processing and machine learning to help teams improve products, processes, relationships, and revenue by using the most valuable data they already have: the feedback they receive every day from customers.

SturdyAI recently raised $3.1M in funding from Grotech and other strategic partners. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, SturdyAI was founded by Steve Hazelton, Joel Passen, and Nathaniel Hazleton. Steve Hazelton and Joel Passen are SaaS entrepreneurs who previously founded Newton, a recruitment platform that was acquired by Paycor in 2016. For more information about SturdyAI visit the website SturdyAI.

View original content:

SOURCE SturdyAI