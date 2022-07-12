Star Athletes to Hit the Court at The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in Support of JDRF

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, proudly announces the support of the Defeat Diabetes team in the 2022 edition of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

JDRF (PRNewsFoto/JDRF) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2014, TBT is an open-application, single-elimination tournament played each summer in the U.S., featuring a host of former collegiate and current international basketball stars. Founded by international basketball player Jalen Nesbitt and his partner Cristina Desemone who was diagnosed with T1D at an early age, Defeat Diabetes will compete in the TBT to raise awareness about T1D and the importance of screening and early detection through the JDRF T1Detect program. T1D is an autoimmune disease that affects both adults and children at any age regardless of diet, family history, or lifestyle choices. Screening to determine if you are at risk for developing T1D early and monitoring for symptoms, makes it possible to prevent serious illnesses that can occur at the onset of the disease.

The Defeat Diabetes team joins the tournament as one of five teams playing to raise awareness for non-profit organizations. The team will begin their quest for the one-million-dollar prize on July 18, as part of the Xavier Region in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a roster of notable players, including former NBA G-League and international star Gary Forbes, who was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 19.

"This is the first-time players are supporting JDRF at The Basketball Tournament and we're grateful to Jalen, Cristina, Gary, and the entire Defeat Diabetes team for bringing awareness to type 1 diabetes and the T1Detect program," said Kenya Felton, Senior Manager of PR and Celebrity Engagement at JDRF. "A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report shows a nearly 30% increase in T1D diagnoses in the U.S., with youth cases growing most sharply among diverse populations. The tournament is a great opportunity to reach people and discuss the importance of screening and early detection to achieve healthier outcomes at the onset of T1D."

Through research and clinical trials, it is understood that the onset of T1D often begins years before an individual is insulin-dependent, but due to a lack of understanding of the symptoms and other precautionary signs, it often goes unnoticed and leads to DKA at the time of diagnosis. The T1Detect program was developed as a universal program to provide screening and education with specialized medical follow-up, if needed, that can help to significantly minimize the risk of DKA at diagnosis and greatly improve your health outcomes.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org/t1detect or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

