Global Payments Processor, Yapstone, Celebrates Ten Years in Ireland

Payments Processor, Yapstone, celebrates tenth anniversary in Ireland.

DROGHEDA, Ireland, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in San Francisco, the Drogheda offices serve as Yapstone's international HQ and is home to a range of departments that support their global customer base, from engineering and marketing to customer operations and product development.

Picture L – R, Peter Rowan, Frank Mastrangelo andMaeve McConnon celebrating Yapstone’s 10 year anniversary of operations in Ireland. Over the last ten years, Yapstone has grown its team in Ireland from two to 71 in the last decade while globally employing over 300 staff members. Photo Credit: Michael Chester. (PRNewswire)

With the support from the team in Ireland, Yapstone's innovative solution brings cross-border and local eCommerce transactions through alternative and local payment methods, enabling merchants to easily scale their operations and reach customers in new markets with a single API integration.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: "Congratulations to the team at Yapstone for reaching this landmark anniversary of 10 years' operating in Ireland. The Drogheda site is Yapstone's International HQ, demonstrating Ireland's position as an excellent strategic choice for global business, both in terms of our geographic location and our wealth of diverse and highly skilled talent. I would like to thank Yapstone for its continued commitment to Co. Louth and the wider North East region. I'm delighted that the company has witnessed such significant growth over the past decade and I wish the team every continued success."

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming TD said "I want to congratulate Yapstone on their 10-year anniversary and would like to thank them for their commitment to the North East. Yapstone has made a significant contribution to Ireland's growing fintech ecosystem. The Government wants to see future growth in this sector. I would like to wish the firm well and assure them of our continued support".

Over the last ten years, Yapstone has seen significant transformation across the payments industry and has firmly cemented itself as an eCommerce enabler following a rebrand earlier in the year.

Frank Mastrangelo, Yapstone CEO, said: "Since launching in Ireland, Yapstone has undergone significant changes, weathered new challenges, and evolved with the times. This milestone showcases our resilience and agility over the last ten years. I am incredibly proud and grateful to our clients, partners, and above all, our employees based in Ireland, who have helped us reach and exceed our goals over the last decade. I'd also like to extend our gratitude to IDA Ireland for their support and look forward to our continued partnership. Here's to another ten years!"

Yapstone has grown its team in Ireland from two to 71 in the last decade while globally employing over 300 staff members. The payments provider continues to expand its global footprint by adding new members to the leadership team to support new growth in Ireland and worldwide.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: "I wish to congratulate Yapstone on reaching its 10-year anniversary in Ireland and indeed the commitment the team here at its international HQ has made to Co. Louth and the North East region. Yapstone acts as an excellent reference site for companies considering choosing to establish or expand in the region. I wish Yapstone continued success for decades to come."

To explore opportunities to join the Yapstone team, visit: www.yapstone.com/careers

About Yapstone:

Yapstone is a global payments company. Our full-stack payments platform enables and amplifies connections between companies and markets across the globe. Whether it's powering multi-party transactions or accepting local payment methods in emerging markets, Yapstone cuts through the payment complexities to enable commerce worldwide.

For more information, go to yapstone.com or follow us @yapstone on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

RePro-Free images to follow from www.chester.ie

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yapstone