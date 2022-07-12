Deana Scott, CEO of Raving, "Excited to have Stephen Bailey and Andrew Cardno talk about cyber security at the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference."

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raving Consulting announced that data security experts Stephen Bailey, Vice President of Information Technology at Cache Creek Casino Resort and Andrew Cardno, CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence will be discussing important data privacy and cyber security practices at the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference. The conference will be held at the South Point Casino Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, July 12th -14th 2022.

Deana Scott, CEO of Raving, said, "Not only are we thrilled to be bringing back an industry event that has informed and motivated thousands of operators since 2003, we are pleased to welcome Stephen Bailey and Andrew Cardno to share their real-world experiences."

Andrew Cardno, CTO & Co-Founder of QCI said, "The Casino Marketing & Technology Conference is an industry leading event where thought leaders from across the industry are able to collaborate, develop ideas and share best practices. The learnings shared at the CMTC provide an invaluable toolset for developing effective business plans in this volatile marketplace."

ABOUT RAVING

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For over two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises and 71 commercial properties along with First Nations throughout Canada and internationally in Europe and Asia. From years on the casino floor, we understand all aspects of your gaming and resort operations and the challenges and sticky situations gaming executives face. We pride ourselves on building custom programs tailored to your needs, utilizing evidence-based methodologies to identify the root cause and create lasting solutions.

Our team of over 20 strategic partners, all experienced gaming and hospitality professionals, support Tribal organizations and commercial casinos worldwide in strategically improving their overall operations. Raving produces several events and publications including Raving Host and Player Development Conference; Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Analytics and Marketing Conference; Casino Marketing and Technology Conference; Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine. Visit www.betravingknows.com to subscribe to our publications or contact Daniel Wood daniel@betravingknows.com, 775-329-7864 to find out more about Raving's products and services.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in 55 casino resorts in North America and in over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premise, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

