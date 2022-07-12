Chem-Dry Inks Deals in Greater Sacramento and San Bernadino, Expands California Presence

Leading Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Franchise Spreads Across the Golden State, Seizes Opportunity for Continued

West Coast Development

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader Chem-Dry recently announced two major signed agreements in California, furthering the brand's presence in the state. One signed agreement covers the Sacramento area, and the other covers Greater San Bernadino. Chem-Dry is on the fast-track for growth in 2022, with 23 signed agreements year-to-date and a goal of adding 70 franchises by the end of the year.

Heading up the recent California development for Chem-Dry in California are franchisees Cliff Mastrolia and Dada Ojeisekhoba. Mastrolia's Chem-Dry territory covers Greater Sacramento, including Placer and El Dorado counties, and Ojeisekhoba's territory includes San Bernadino and Riverside counties.

Mastrolia is a Sacramento-area local with a military background and experience in management and sales, most recently working as a bail bondsman for ten years. Ojeisekhoba is located in Orange County, and has worked in the cleaning industry for over 20 years before finding Chem-Dry. Both franchisees saw potential for growth in their service areas, and chose the brand due to its extensive recognition for quality and success over the past 45 years.

"People have been moving out of the larger hubs in California like Los Angeles and San Francisco, which presents a great opportunity for Cliff and Dada's service areas," said Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. "We are thrilled to have them on our team as we continue to increase Chem-Dry's brand presence on the West Coast."

Placer and Sacramento counties have experienced decent growth compared to other areas of the state, with both counties seeing increases in population during the pandemic. San Bernadino and Riverside counties also noted a population increase despite nearby Orange County seeing a decline. Chem-Dry is poised for growth in the state, with over 250 franchises in operation across California.

Chem-Dry, the Healthy Home Authority®, currently serves more than 11,000 homes and businesses each day across 55 countries. Over the next six months, the 45-year-old brand aims to further increase its North American coverage by adding 50 franchises across the United States and Canada.

Chem-Dry creates cleaner, healthier indoor environments with its proprietary equipment and solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops and hard floor surfaces, such as wood, tile and laminates. In further testing of its processes, a study conducted by a leading independent laboratory concluded that the Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning method removes an average of 98% of common household allergens from carpets and upholstery. Chem-Dry has a national partnership with the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), working to raise awareness and provide education on the importance of indoor air quality in maintaining the health and safety of homes and businesses.

Since its launch in 1977, Chem-Dry has become the recognized market leader by building a robust network of 1,800 franchises across the country. Most recently, the brand was recognized for the second year in a row by Global Franchise Magazine as the Best Property Maintenance Franchise, validating the premier status of the brand. It recognizes Chem-Dry for what it does best, which is supporting its franchisees while also making homes and workplaces cleaner, healthier and safer. Additionally, Chem-Dry was one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Chem-Dry ranked on this prestigious list for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and overall brand power.

To meet the growing demand for its innovative services, the company is actively seeking community-minded entrepreneurs to join the mission of delivering safer, healthier spaces across the globe. With territories available in prime markets nationwide, Chem-Dry is an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category, that offers its franchise network world-class training and support.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, call 877-450-4874 or visit chemdryfranchise.com

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 11,000 homes and businesses a day worldwide. Its green-certified core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked one of the top three maintenance franchises by Entrepreneur magazine in 2021, and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 20 consecutive years, Chem-Dry was ranked #39 in the 2020 Top Global Franchises category. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Chem-Dry won the Global Franchise Award for Best Property Maintenance Franchise in 2022, validating the premier status of the brand. It recognizes Chem-Dry for what it does best, which is supporting its franchisees while also making homes and workplaces cleaner, healthier and safer. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Anna Pool, apool@fishmanpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Chem-Dry