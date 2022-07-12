BREAKWATER ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXPANSION OF ITS MIDLAND BASIN RECYCLING NETWORK

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater Energy Partners, LLC ("Breakwater") is pleased to announce that it has further developed its commercial and noncommercial recycling network across the Midland Basin to meet rising customer demand for sustainable water solutions.

Breakwater expanded its Big Spring Recycling System ("BSRS") in Howard and Martin counties with two additional multi-year produced water offtake and recycling agreements. BSRS is one of the largest recycling networks in the Permian Basin, currently recycling more than four million barrels of produced water per month with aggregation, distribution, and recycling capacity of up to 300,000 barrels per day.

The BSRS facility connects seven separate operator-owned produced water disposal networks into a central hub-and-spoke model to aggregate produced water and distribute recycled water through large diameter pipelines. Breakwater paired this physical network with advanced cloud-based data-management and GIS tools which are vital for water balancing and optimization across the multi-operator network. BSRS physically serves two seismically sensitive areas of the Midland Basin near the cities of Stanton and Knott with sustainable water management solutions.

Breakwater is also pleased to announce it has begun commercial operation at its Morita Commercial Recycling System which serves southern Howard and northern Glasscock counties. Morita is Breakwater's second Texas Railroad Commission Division 6 H-11 commercially permitted facility built for the receipt, storage, handling, treatment, and transportation of produced and recycled water. Breakwater is also actively developing two additional commercial recycling facilities in the Midland Basin to serve central Midland, Glasscock, and northern Upton counties. Breakwater currently owns or operates 14 recycling facilities and recycles about 500,000 barrels of produced water per day in the Midland Basin.

"Operators are looking for more sustainable alternatives to high pressure wastewater injection within seismically sensitive areas." said Jason Jennaro, Chief Executive Officer of Breakwater. "Breakwater's hub-and-spoke water model concurrently provides operators access to high volumes of recycled water within SRAs and disposal outlets outside of them, whichever is more efficient."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Breakwater is a leading provider of sustainable water supply chain solutions to the oilfield. Breakwater's management team has been providing environmentally focused water management solutions to customers across the United States since 1994 including large-scale sewer rehabilitation projects, wastewater treatments plants and related services for major municipalities.

Breakwater's water recycling segment is the market-leading provider of water reuse services in the Permian Basin. Breakwater formed its water recycling segment in 2016 by acquiring Waterstone Resources, which began operations in 2013. Breakwater's water recycling operations in the Permian Basin have the installed capacity to process more than three million barrels of water per day for a customer base comprised mostly of large E&P operators.

Breakwater's midstream division develops and operates large-scale recycling systems across the Permian Basin and integrates them into its water supply, transfer, and recycling capabilities. Breakwater operates two commercial and numerous separate noncommercial recycling facilities in the Midland Basin.

Breakwater's water transfer division owns more than 350 miles of lay flat hose, 150 water transfer pumps and in-basin accommodations for 300 employees. It has become one of the largest providers of transfer services in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

