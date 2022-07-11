Overjet Partners with Affinity Dental Management to Improve Lives through AI

The New England-based DSO adds Overjet's AI-powered, real-time X-ray analysis to its practices to improve patient care and practice efficiency.

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet announced today it has partnered with Affinity Dental Management to provide its practices with Overjet's AI-powered radiograph analysis solution designed to help drive optimal patient care, clinical excellence, and practice efficiency.

Overjet is the only dental AI company that is FDA-cleared for both quantifying bone level measurements to aid in the diagnosis of periodontal disease and for detecting and outlining caries (cavities) on X-rays.

"As clinicians, we are trained to utilize radiographs to help us find and visualize dental disease or anomalies," said Dr. Mariz Tanious, Dental Director for Affinity Dental Management. "Overjet is a tool that adds quantification and will assist in identifying areas that may have potential dental disease."

"As a company, we want to stay on the cutting edge of dentistry by implementing technology in our offices," Dr. Tanious said. "Overjet's dental AI platform will provide our doctors with an advantage like no other."

Affinity Dental Management has 35 affiliated practices and more than 70 dentists providing general dentistry and specialty services to families in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Its mission is to provide superior service, advanced training, and cutting-edge technology to its providers and patients. It was recently named to the Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies list for the third time.

"Affinity Dental Management has a well-earned reputation for providing comprehensive dental care under one roof," said Dr. Terri Dolan, Chief Dental Officer at Overjet. "We're proud to partner with them in their mission to improve patient care and practice efficiency."

Every day, Overjet's dental AI products are used by some of the largest dental groups to enable better clinical decision-making and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.overjet.com .

About Overjet

Overjet is the leader in dental artificial intelligence for radiograph analysis, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows to streamline communication between dental practices, insurance carriers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has a large, seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Learn more at www.overjet.com .

About Affinity Dental Management

Affinity Dental Management, Inc. is a dental services organization that provides comprehensive management and administrative support services for dental practices across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New York. It was founded by endodontist Craig Saltzman in 2017 and has grown to a multi-specialty DSO with 35 locations. For more information, visit www.affinitydm.com .

