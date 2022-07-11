CAMTEK ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER 2022 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $80 MILLION AT THE TOP END OF THE GUIDANCE RANGE AND CONTINUED STRONG ORDER FLOW

Received orders of over $200 million since the beginning of 2022

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced, ahead of its Semicon-West trade-show related activities, that its preliminary revenues for the second quarter of 2022 will be approximately $80 million. This is at the top end of the company's previously announced guidance range of between $77 to 80 million.

Despite current market uncertainties, Camtek had a strong quarter in terms of order momentum and since the beginning of 2022 has received orders of over $200 million and continues to maintain a healthy backlog. The orders were received from a broad range of customers and will be used for various applications such as Advanced Interconnect Packaging, including Panel Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP), Front End, compound semiconductors and CMOS Image Sensors (CIS).

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with the expected upcoming second quarter results showing a record quarter for Camtek, as well as the outlook for the year, especially against the background of a weaker market climate. Our healthy backlog together with a strong flow of orders strengthens our expectations for another record year at Camtek with 2022 year-over-year revenue growth in the mid to high teens."

Camtek will release its second quarter financial results on July 27, 2022 and will hold an investor conference call on the same date.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar via Zoom, July 27, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link. Please register well in advance of the call. After registration, a link will be emailed which will access to the video call and/or via telephone call.

If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Camtek investor relations team well in advance of the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations regarding sufficiency of cash on hand; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

