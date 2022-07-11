ATTN FRY FANATICS: WENDY'S DECLARES A HOT & CRISPY SUMMER

The Queen of QSR is Turning National French Fry Day into JULY FRY WEEK

WHAT:

Wendy's® is turning National French Fry Day (July 13) into Fry Week, making it "Fry-day" every day with five consecutive days of hot digital deals. Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries are so good, they can't be contained to a single day of celebration.

WHERE & WHEN:

Kicking off today, fans will be able to get their FREE fry fix every single day for five days with any mobile purchase in the Wendy's app. Check out the hot (and crispy!) deals below:

Monday, 7/11: FREE Medium Fry with any Frosty® mobile order purchase*

Tuesday, 7/12: FREE Medium Fry with any Salad mobile order purchase*

Wednesday, 7/13: FREE Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase*

Thursday, 7/14 : FREE Small Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes (aka Breakfast FryDay) with any mobile order purchase*

Friday, 7/15: FREE Medium Fry with any size Fry mobile order purchase*

WHY:

Fries deserve to be celebrated, so that's exactly what Wendy's is setting out to do. Fans can indulge in a perfect balance between the hot, fluffy potato and subtle crispiness – and eat "fries" all week long. Perfect any time, from a lunch time snack that pairs perfectly with a Frosty to starting your morning with Wendy's perfectly Seasoned Potatoes – the options are endless.

HOW:

Download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's to start claiming these can't miss deals.

Psst, as an added fry-light to celebrate Wendy's two-year Rewards anniversary on July 21, get 2x Bonus Rewards points** on all Wendy's combo purchases, including breakfast. Earn free food, by eating delicious food – it's as simple as that.

But don't fret, this isn't the end of Fry July, more hot deals are coming… stay tuned!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Mobile purchase required. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Account registration required.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Wendy's app download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

