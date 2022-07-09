The Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022 is held in Jiande, Hangzhou The event, held on a weather-perfect summer evening, comes to a successful conclusion

JIANDE, China, July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of July 9, the opening ceremony of the 20th China 17℃ Jiande Xin'an River Culture and Tourism Festival, organized by popular Zhejiang radio station FM96.8 and featured alongside the Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022, took place in Hangzhou's Jiande Aviation Town. The poetic beauty of Jiande's landscape was highlighted with the hosting of the event on a perfect summer evening accompanied by a gentle breeze.

The summer music festival took place on Jiande Aviation Town's expansive, grassy lawn, creating a romantic nighttime ambiance.

During the opening ceremony, the organizer gave a presentation, themed a "Liveable Jiande for Common Prosperity", on what is on offer in and around Jiande for the interested visitor. The presentation included descriptions of the area's 21 walking tours, with something on tap for every kind of interest including tours focusing on local culture, the area's tourism highlights, sports, what's fun to do in Jiande, and what's worthwhile to buy there. The presenter also spent a few minutes reviewing the highlights of previous editions of the event.

The event started with a spectacular butterfly drone show.

The Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022 featured the top 10 original music works that had been selected by an expert panel. The selection was the result of a six-month process that had started with 325 entries from which 50 were chosen in a first round and then 20 in a second round. The ultimate 10 winners were chosen from the 20 finalists. A number of the musicians displayed their affection for Jiande and its unique landscape by creating several music genres of songs about the county-level city, including folk, rap and R&B. One contribution stood out for its lyrics "I've heard of a place called Jiande and its famous landscape, the plum blossoms fall, it's beyond words, the amazing beauty of Daciyan and Lover's Valley…"

By creating original songs about Jiande, the musicians not only celebrated the poetic beauty and vitality of the city and of the Zhejiang province, but also highlighted the hospitality of the area's denizens who warmly welcome visitors from around the world. Everyone in attendance immersed themselves in the charming music festival that was like a midsummer night's dream.

SOURCE FM96.8