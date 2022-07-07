TWO-THIRDS OF AMERICANS SAY REUNIONS BRING THE MOST JOYFUL SUMMER VACATIONS

Motel 6 explores reunions of people and places this summer in a new creative campaign

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family and friend reunions bring the most joyful vacations during the summer months (65%), new data from Motel 6 reveals. The leader in economy lodging releases a study and new creative campaign celebrating reunions with the people and places travelers love.

Motel 6 Family Reunions Infographic

The poll of 2,000 adults traveling this summer revealed a majority (57%) plan to attend a family or friend reunion this summer. The average respondent has not gathered with extended family in four years, so it's no surprise that on average, American travelers will journey nearly 80 miles to reunite with their favorite people and places, while about one-third (32%) will venture more than 100 miles.

"There's nothing quite like a big family or friend gathering and the opportunity to connect with the people and places you love," said Rob Palleschi, CEO of Motel 6. "Whether Motel 6 is part of your journey or the destination, you can count on us to provide a clean, comfortable and affordable place to rest your head at night."

A New Look for Reunions

Now more than ever, reunions will look and feel different than in previous years, respondents (51%) say. Americans' reunion invite lists include friends (42%), significant others (39%), neighbors (34%) and pets (36%).

A Time for Traditions

Reunions allow friends and family to re-establish and refresh traditions. The majority (55%) of those attending a family reunion this year look forward to celebrating both old traditions while creating new ones. Almost two-thirds of respondents (64%) are interested in becoming more connected to their family traditions.

The new Motel 6 advertising campaign captures what it means to reunite this summer by featuring a real-life family's reunion story. Their reunion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. will be showcased via a longform video and advertisements this summer, which can be viewed here. Within the story, the Payne family honors their traditions while preparing family meal favorites ahead of a beach picnic that reconnected 15 family members across three generations.

"Cooking together is our family's way to embody the traditional culture of our roots. We celebrate these roots running deep for generations to come, together," said Stephanie Payne, a participant of the family reunion.

For those hitting the road this summer, check out travel tips and a curated playlist to inspire your upcoming trip on the Open Road blog. Guests can also join the My6 member program which includes exclusive access to the best available rates and expedited booking processes online.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with company-owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About Studio 6

Studio 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for at its more than 125 locations in key extended stay markets in the U.S. such as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Seattle. The first Studio 6 location opened in El Paso, TX, in 1998 with the transformation of an existing Motel 6, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®" as the brand's tagline suggests. The brand was recently named "Home Away From Home" by the Franchise Times' Zor Awards. The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to the economy extended stay tier. Studio 6 is managed and operated by G6 Hospitality LLC. For more information, visit staystudio6.com.

About the Survey

The survey was commissioned by Motel 6 through SWNS Media Group, who conducted an online survey among n = 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18+ who plan on traveling this summer (with quotas for ethnicity). The survey was conducted on May 20–26 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage at a 95% confidence level.

The Payne family reunites at a Motel 6 in Fort Lauderdale

Motel 6 Logo

