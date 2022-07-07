theLotter: Unprecedented Number of Tickets Sold for Mega Millions in Texas

AUSTIN, TX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter launched its Texas lottery courier service two years ago, but it is in the past six months that it experienced an especially massive growth spurt. The company reports that the number of lottery enthusiasts it serves in Texas has been rising rapidly this spring. The fact that the multi-state Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen to $400 million this week is likely to further buttress the company's growth trajectory.

"You could call this an almost perfect confluence of circumstances," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "Our brand is now firmly established in Texas. People know that we provide access to the state's lotteries via our website. We operate on the basis of the most stringent guidelines from the Texas Lottery Commission and in complete accordance with legislation. Customers recognize us for being a reliable provider and that's why they place their trust in us time and time again."

theLotter Texas provides customers with features that differentiate it from the rest, making it easy so customers never miss their favorite Texas lotto draws. From subscriptions and special multi-draw packages to special offers such as every tenth ticket free, theLotter Texas service aims to make playing the Texas Lottery as convenient as possible, and it offers clients a scan of their actual paper ticket. A customer is notified after winning any prize. "Winnings of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account, bigger prizes can be collected in person at Texas Lottery offices," clarifies Daniel.

Asked about the company's secret, Peggy Daniel responds: "Well, trust builds up over time, that's 1. But lately, US and Texas lottery jackpots have been very high, too. People in the Lone Star State love playing lotteries and really enjoy the enormous prizes on offer right now. Besides, the site is fun, placing orders is easy, we've had many winners recently… So, yes, it's no surprise that Texans keep coming back."

About theLotter Texas

theLotter Texas is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Texas to play Texas lottery games online, with official Texas Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

