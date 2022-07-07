Christian Blind Mission Automates Donor Communications with OpenText

International charity leverages cloud-native communications solution to engage donors, adapt to distributed work and improve efficiencies globally

WATERLOO, ON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced Christian Blind Mission has implemented its leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) software, OpenText Exstream™, to personalize and automate hundreds of thousands of essential donor communications, increasing efficiency and improving donor relations around the world.

Christian Blind Mission (CBM) is an international non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life of people with disabilities in the poorest countries in the world. Processing more than $80 million in donations annually, CBM generates and sends a variety of communications ranging from thank-you letters, custom postcards, tax receipts and more to over 500,000 active donors each year, most of which require some level of personalization.

By implementing OpenText Exstream in the cloud, CBM can ensure its donors will receive highly accurate communications via an array of channels and media while also benefiting from improved operations, access to ongoing support, business continuity and the ability to seamlessly adapt to remote work and continue operations during a global pandemic.

"Each of our donors receives some type of communication every year, resulting in hundreds of thousands of different documents and templates that need to be properly managed, updated, stored and distributed," said Alexander Kindinger, Head of IT at Christian Blind Mission. "OpenText Exstream is a key part of our strategy, allowing us to design complex documents, set up templates with variable content, update Salesforce and better manage our digital and print assets, all from within a robust cloud environment, to help us save time and money through lower operating costs and trusted expertise."

Enabling personalized, cloud-native, omnichannel communications to help foster customer engagement, brand loyalty and simplified maintenance, OpenText Exstream helps to create highly engaging customer experiences, leveraging data and existing content to deliver communications through the digital and print channels that best reach and engage customers. Backed by OpenText's flexible-first approach which enables customers to deploy its suite of information management solutions on-premises or in the cloud of their choice, OpenText Exstream integrates with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, like Salesforce, to provide an enterprise scale solution.

"Christian Blind Mission needed a cloud-native CCM solution in place to support their growing mandate, seamlessly adapt to today's distributed work model and enable a scalable donor relations program," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "We are proud to play an essential role in this organization's essential work. By leveraging OpenText Exstream, CBM has been empowered to elevate its communications strategy, explore new ways of work without interruption and continue to drive their global objectives forward, helping persons with disabilities to achieve their full potential."

