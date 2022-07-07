MONTEREY, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa announces the Bark by the Bay Pet Package for pups and their people. Bark by the Bay includes a one-night stay, an exclusive BarkBox prepared for the four-legged friends, a 20% off voucher at Estéban Restaurant for two-legged guests and a one-time pet cleaning fee per stay of $50. Pooches and their owners are welcome to dine on Estéban's outdoor terrace where pups are served a Tail-Waggin' Menu that features wholesome, tasty treats, created by Executive Chef Garcia. The Bark by the Bay Pet Package starts as low as $296 per night on select days. Bark by the Bay is based on space available.

Bark by the Bay Pet Package At Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa (PRNewswire)

The clever coastal-themed BarkBox, features two original toys, and two bags of all-natural treats. BarkBox is created by BARK, the world's most dog-obsessed company. From products to packaging, BARK's in-house team designs every piece of the Box to create insane joy for dogs and smiles for their people. BarkBox subscription and product are available at BarkBox.com or BarkShop.com.

Casa Munras is the ideal home base for exploring downtown Monterey, Cannery Row, and area attractions, including The Monterey Bay Aquarium and doggone gorgeous San Carlos Beach and the popular Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail. Guest rooms at Casa Munras feature fetching décor and tail-wagging amenities such as in-room fireplaces, on-site parking and lovely gardens surrounding the hacienda-style hotel.

Estéban Restaurant is at the heart of authentic Monterey dining. Serving traditional Spanish cuisine with California flair, Executive Chef Mario Garcia sources the finest and freshest local ingredients. The restaurant features shared plates and classic selections complimented by their extensive wine list and hand-crafted cocktails. Executive Chef's special menu for dogs is gluten-free with vegan options, chilled bone marrow, pupsicle, and a pooch patty. All meals are made to order; no salt or sugar is added.

Founded in 2012, BARK is devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. Having loyally served over 2 million happy dog homes nationwide, BARK will continue to create dog-first experiences that foster canine health and happiness until every dog reaches its full tail- wagging potential.

To make reservations or get information, contact: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940, toll free number: 1-800-222-2446, https://www.hotelcasamunras.com, email reservations@innsofmonterey.com

SOURCE Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa