Aston Carter Partners with the National Federation for Just Communities

Partnership supports common commitment to creating inclusive, respectful and just communities

HANOVER, Md., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter, a leading staffing and consulting firm with a focus on financial and professional services, announced today that it will continue to deepen its commitment to diversity and inclusion practices through an enhanced partnership with the National Federation for Just Communities (NFJC). Aston Carter and NFJC began working together in 2021. NFJC's mission is to support member organizations that work to build community by advancing inclusion and justice throughout the United States. This partnership has allowed thousands of Aston Carter employees from around the U.S. to become active partners in addressing these pressing issues facing our society.

Aston Carter Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aston Carter) (PRNewswire)

"At Aston Carter, we believe that DE&I is essential to building an effective, high-performing organization that propels lives and communities forward," said Donnell Campbell, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Aston Carter. "This partnership with the NFJC will help us continue to evolve and strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion."

Aston Carter's partnership with NFJC includes sponsorship of the keynote speaker at a conference, expansion and support of "We Don't Want Them," a traveling exhibit on housing segregation and the creation of new professional development programs.

"We are excited to partner with Aston Carter in advancing meaningful work that transforms lives," said Moises Echeverria, Chair of the Board of Directors, NFJC. "In our work we strive to inspire and equip individuals to be positive change agents our country needs."

Over the next several months, NFJC will more deeply explore a myriad of social justice issues and how systemic racism can impact the workplace. Aston Carter's DE&I team will partner with NFJC to help develop new customized professional training programs around these findings. These training programs will be utilized by Aston Carter's organization as well as additional affiliates of the NFJC.

In total, there are 16 member affiliates within the NFJC — from Southern California to Florida, Nebraska, Arkansas, Western New York and many more regions. These affiliates are located in the various regions Aston Carter employees and customers are located.

To learn more about NFJC and the work that they do, please visit Federationforjustcommunities.org. For more information about Aston Carter's talent solutions and services, please visit AstonCarter.com.

About Aston Carter

Established in 1997, Aston Carter is a leading staffing and consulting firm, providing high-caliber talent and premium services to more than 7,000 companies across North America. Spanning four continents and more than 200 offices, Aston Carter extends its clients' capabilities by seeking solvers and delivering solutions to address today's workforce challenges. For organizations looking for innovative solutions shaped by critical-thinking professionals, visit AstonCarter.com.

Aston Carter is a company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions.

About The National Federation for Just Communities (NFJC)

The National Federation for Just Communities (NFJC) is a network of organizations from across the country with multiple years of experience, extensive knowledge, skills, and expertise in the areas of human relations, social justice, community-building, and inter-group understanding. Our members share a professional commitment to growth and mutual support in advancing social justice work and their individual organization's missions. NFJC's strength and uniqueness is bound together and driven by the collective commitment to a shared vision that the reality of inclusion and justice for all is the practice of every community.

Contact:

Lisa Martin

Brand & Public Relations Manager

410-579-6307

lcatena@astoncarter.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aston Carter