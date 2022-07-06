Enghouse AG Acquires NTW Software GmbH

Expanding the Contact Center Business in Central Europe

LEIPZIG, Germany and INNSBRUCK, Austria, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH), announced today it has acquired NTW Software GmbH, based in Innsbruck, Austria and Munich, Germany.

Enghouse AG, based in Germany, acquired NTW which provides a suite of products, ranging from attendant console to contact centers for organizations of all sizes primarily within the Cisco market segment. With a focus on modern communications solutions, NTW's modular software supports Cisco's Unified Communication solutions of any size. NTW customers and partners use the company's products to address the requirements of modern communications solutions. These include call center functions in real time, in conjunction with customer service, CRM integrations, help desk and attendant consoles.

"NTW's team and products expand our existing console and contact center business in Central Europe, adding Unified Communication products to Enghouse's channel product portfolio," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome NTW's customers, partners and employees to Enghouse."

"We are excited to join Enghouse, particularly because of the synergies between the two companies," said Markus Gruber, one of the co-founders of NTW. Florian Tiefenbrunner, the other co-founder, added: "Together, we look forward to expanding our geographical capabilities and product offerings to our partners and customers."

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About NTW Software

Founded in 2006, NTW Software GmbH, is a modern communication software provider covering all aspects of Attendant Consoles and Contact Center capabilities for enterprises of all sizes. Its products provide Phone Services, Intelligent Routing as well as Multi-Channel and Recording capabilities that can easily be deployed and provisioned within a Cisco UC environment. NTW's product portfolio also includes integrations to several CRM systems and offers Real-time Usage Statistics, Call Accounting and Billing features. More information can be obtained on the company's website at: www.ntw-software.com.

