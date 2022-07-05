Wisetek Opens New Facility in Massachusetts

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisetek, a global leader in advanced IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services, has opened a new facility in Northborough, Massachusetts. The 42,000 sq. ft. facility will provide Wisetek's customers with a suite of IT related services in particular those concerning IT Asset Disposition.

The Wisetek team at the company’s new facility in Northborough, Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

Wisetek aims to grow the business substantially and increase its contribution to the local community. The facility is fully operational and offers bespoke services such as remote employee services, repair, and mobile HDD shredding.

The site will service a number of client organisations throughout the USA, including multinational and nationally based businesses as well as all of Wisetek's private customers who will be able to leverage this facility.

In addition, the Northborough premises will store stock from Wisetek Market, an e-commerce business that gives consumers a channel to buy high quality refurbished equipment from a recognised vendor specialising in technology reuse, without having to pay premium prices for brand new items. Every item listed on Wisetek Market undergoes a rigorous assessment process to determine its suitability, during which the hardware is thoroughly tested. Any existing data on the device is wiped, and the equipment is refurbished as necessary before it is certified to be listed and sold on the site.

It is a key priority for Wisetek to expand its presence in the USA, in order to facilitate its growth in the American market. The company has achieved a milestone of 200 employees in the USA in FY22 and has plans for growth to 300. On a global scale, the company currently employs over 450 people worldwide.

Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek said: "Wisetek is incredibly proud to announce the establishment of this new facility in Massachusetts, which will enable us to grow our presence in the region. This development speaks to the rapid growth of Wisetek and the ITAD sector as a whole, as more and more organisations are realising the importance of implementing fit for purpose processes in this area, in order to ensure security, compliance and sustainability. We look forward to growing Wisetek's business in the USA, as well as continuing to expand internally in the years to come."

"This new facility demonstrates Wisetek's continued investment to address the growing global demand for our services. Wisetek is committed to providing the most comprehensive range of services to the US market and this facility enables us to better support our partners in sustainable resource consumption through the critical reuse, refurbish, and remarketing of IT components."

Eugene McCabe, USA President, Wisetek said: "The establishment of this new facility is a significant achievement for Wisetek in the US, and speaks to the growing demand we are seeing for our services in the region. We look forward to seizing the opportunities that this new facility will afford us to expand our client base and service businesses and organisations operating in different sectors in the US."

Sustainability will be a key priority for Wisetek at its new facility, the company operates a Zero Landfill Policy across all its sites and strives to reduce the level of waste going to landfill. Wisetek has processed a significant number of electronic equipment and parts to date. The company continues to erase and destroy a large number of disk drives and have refurbished or newly manufactured enterprise rack systems.

Since it was established in 2007, Wisetek has grown exponentially and has expanded its international footprint to include facilities in the USA, Ireland, the UK, the Middle East, and Thailand. Wisetek has additional facilities in the USA, including - Austin, Texas; Winchester, Virginia; and Sacramento, California. Wisetek has experienced significant growth recently in its direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, Wisetek Market, through which it sells a range of affordable IT devices.

