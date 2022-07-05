TRAC INTERMODAL ANNOUNCES LAURA REEDER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

PRINCETON, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal, the largest marine chassis provider and pool manager in North America, has announced that Laura Reeder has joined TRAC's Senior Leadership Team as its newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective July 5, 2022.

As CHRO, Ms. Reeder will lead all aspects of TRAC's human resources function, in support of the execution of the company's strategic business plan. Ms. Reeder brings a proven results-oriented background, with over 15 years of human resource leadership experience in both public and private companies. She most recently served as the CHRO at API Technologies Corporation, a large electronic components manufacturer within the aerospace and defense industry.

"As the leading chassis provider in North America, TRAC has a unique focus on providing our customers with the highest level of service and execution. We believe prioritizing the development and support of our employees, as well as constantly building our talent pool to ensure we remain best in class, is critical to achieving this goal," said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "We are excited to have a proven executive such as Laura join TRAC and we look forward to her leadership."

Ms. Reeder has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from University of Rochester, in Rochester, NY and is a native of Buffalo, NY.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC also offers maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

