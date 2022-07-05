Alliant Program Awarded HRSA Grant for Training Psychologists in Integrated Behavioral Health in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University announced today that the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) Clinical Psychology PsyD program in Fresno, led by program director Dr. Ya-Shu Liang , has been awarded a federal Graduate Psychology Education (GPE) grant by the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).

Alliant International University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alliant International University) (PRNewswire)

This award presents the Fresno Clinical Psychology PsyD program with a three-year, $578,000 grant to train students and faculty to provide integrated behavioral health services for substance abuse prevention and treatment in partnership with community agencies in the Fresno area. With a focus on addiction treatment, the overarching goal of the program is to prepare and build capacity of the doctoral health psychology workforce and to provide mental and behavioral health care, including Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and other Substance Use Disorder (SUD) prevention and treatment services in high need and high demand areas.

"We are grateful to be recognized by HRSA and awarded with the funding needed to advance our mission and give students hands-on training in integrated behavioral health, which will help them better serve our communities," said Dr. Ya-Shu Liang, program director of the Fresno Clinical Psychology PsyD program. "Most Central Valley communities are HRSA-designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas, so this GPE grant - the first of its kind given to the Valley - is a real game changer in helping grow the psychologist workforce in our rural communities."

GPE trains doctoral health psychology students, interns, and post-doctoral residents to provide integrated, interdisciplinary behavioral health and OUD and other SUD prevention and treatment services in high need, high demand areas. The program also supports faculty development of health service psychology.

Valley Health Team, a federally qualified health center serving many rural areas of the Central Valley is a major community partner for this grant. Dr. Nichole Flores, director of behavioral health at Valley Health Team, commented, "We are excited about this new partnership between Alliant and Valley Health Team, allowing nine doctoral-level psychology students to train with us on interdisciplinary teams in Fresno and Tulare Counties as they prepare for careers serving our diverse communities."

"We are very proud of Dr. Liang and her program for this incredible achievement," said Dr. David Stewart, dean of the California School of Professional Psychology. "This achievement is yet another national recognition for the Fresno PsyD program and a critical influx of funding to one of the hardest hit areas in the United States by the triple crises of mental health access, opioid addiction, and COVID impacts."

About Dr. Ya-Shu Liang

Dr. Ya-Shu Liang , PhD, is an Associate Professor and the Program Director of the Clinical Psychology PsyD Program at California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University, Fresno. She is a licensed psychologist who specializes in working with young adults on issues related to identity, family, trauma, and weight, eating and body image concerns.

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology , education , business management , forensic studies , and law . Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world. More information is available at www.alliant.edu .

