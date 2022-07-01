GBA Forum on Sci-Tech Innovation and Cooperation Held in Qianhai, Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao are entering a new era of fast growth in sci-tech innovation and cooperation. On June 30, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Sci-Tech Innovation Cooperation Forum was held in Qianhai, Shenzhen. The forum aimed to promote the reform of mechanisms for sci-tech development, better connect the innovation chains between the Chinese mainland and the two SARs, and boost the tripartite cooperation in sci-tech innovation. Representatives from universities, research institutions, and business associations attended the forum online and offline, according to Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

Mr. Alfred Sit Wing-hang, Secretary for Innovation and Technology of HKSAR, said in his speech that Hong Kong has entered a golden era of sci-tech innovation, and the Greater Bay Area is definitely the best partner for HK in this respect.

Qianhai authority and the University of Hong Kong (HKU) signed, at the forum, an agreement on strategic cooperation to jointly support the development of entrepreneurship academy, research institutes of financial technology, advanced legal studies, and the frontier sci-tech industrial park, as well as the construction of a carbon-neutral pilot demonstration zone in Qianhai. All of these will give the city an edge in international cooperation and competition by accelerating the reform and updating of the sci-tech innovation mechanism and enhancing the opening up of financial industry and legal affairs.

Hong Kong people who are optimistic about the prospect of Qianhai in sci-tech innovation have long been practitioners of the collaborative innovation of Guangdong, HK and Macao. They are the so-called "tide makers" of the new era.

Patrick Chiang, a Hong Kong veteran in the electrical industry, came across the business environment in Qianhai last year and was deeply impressed. Three days later, he decided to set up his business headquarters here. "I'm thrilled by Qianhai's technological innovation and entrepreneurial environment," Mr. Chiang said in an interview. "With many technological talents gathering there, projects can proceed smoothly. It's easier to find the right supporting manufacturers. Besides, various policies help to reduce the costs for the company."

Last year, Qianhai International Talent Hub was developed. More and more young people in Hong Kong were attracted to start a business in Qianhai. For example, LEE Jee Bong, a member of the Hong Kong younger generation, is chasing his sci-tech innovation dream here. "In Qianhai, my company develops faster. Now, the staff number has grown many folds. We have taken in talents from Shenzhen, and even from all over the country. Last year, we were granted the national high-tech certification. And our products have been used by quite a lot of domestic Fortune 500 enterprises."

Previously, Qianhai has launched the "2022 Annual Talent Recruitment Action", through which a mechanism is established to collaborate with Hong Kong's employment sector, to facilitate Hong Kong youth's employment in Shenzhen with incentives, housing for talents and other supporting policies. All of these have paved the way for Hong Kong young people to excel themselves in Qianhai.

"Qianhai helps us to reduce the living burdens, so that we can feel at ease to start a business and concentrate on making better products and better business," said Mr. Lee. There is no doubt to him that Qianhai has become the preferred destination, or even the first choice for Hong Kong people to fulfill their dream in the mainland.

