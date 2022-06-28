BerniePortal Announces New Payroll Feature

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During BerniePortal's fifth annual users conference, Weekdays With Bernie, founder and CEO Alex Tolbert announced the addition of payroll to its award-winning, all-in-one HRIS platform for small to medium-sized employers.

With BerniePortal's payroll feature, users can execute all aspects of the payroll process including calculating tax withholdings, paying employees via direct deposit, and populating and processing W-2s.

"BerniePortal's payroll feature was carefully designed for the HR person who feels like he or she is a 'party of one' at their organization. We work with thousands of small and midsize employers across the country and the people who manage HR at those organizations told us they need a truly all-in-one HR system — with the addition of payroll, BerniePortal now addresses that need. Our payroll feature will free up hours of time so our clients can focus more on providing good places to work," said Tolbert.

With BerniePortal's payroll feature, small to midsize businesses will appreciate these notable capabilities:

Save time, improve accuracy: the new payroll feature blends intuitively with the rest of BerniePortal's award-winning HRIS software, which streamlines every aspect of the employee lifecycle, from onboarding to tracking employee hours to benefits and PTO. By eliminating manual data entry often necessary for each payroll run, BerniePortal's payroll feature not only saves precious time, but it also improves payroll accuracy.

Access to a dedicated support team: Organizations can feel confident knowing that when questions arise, BerniePortal's success team is staffed with experienced payroll experts who are eager to provide top-of-the-line support whenever help is needed.

Access to a robust library of resources: As an integral part of BerniePortal, users can find an abundance of resources to help them navigate through payroll–or anything HR-related for that matter. This comprehensive library is updated regularly with new and relevant content:

Affordable prices: attractive pricing that won't break the bank.

About BerniePortal

BerniePortal is an all-in-one HR platform that saves time, cuts the paperwork, and helps build better employee experiences. Founded out of healthcare advisory and software company Bernard Health, BerniePortal connects the fragmented HR ecosystem with a comprehensive all-in-one tool, allowing employers to spend less time on administration and more time focused on providing good places to work. BerniePortal includes the following features: applicant tracking, onboarding, benefits administration, PTO tracking, time & attendance, payroll, compliance, and performance management. Learn more at www.BerniePortal.com.

