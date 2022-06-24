CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA)

Did you lose money on investments in CareDx? If so, please visit CareDx, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CDNA) between February 24, 2021, and May 5, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CareDx is a diagnostics company that offers diagnostic testing services, products, and digital healthcare software for organ transplant patients and care providers. Testing services for kidney and heart transplant recipients represented at least 85% of CareDx's total revenues, and the Company's AlloSure blood test for transplant recipients was the Company's primary source of revenue. Additionally, the higher reimbursement payment rates for its Medicare-approved tests drove growth of the Company's average sale price ("ASP"), an important metric for investors. Throughout the Class Period, CareDx reported growing revenue and strong demand in the Company's testing services segment. Defendants also emphasized to investors the success of the Company's RemoTraC service – a remote, home-based, blood-drawing service that the Company launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plaintiff alleges that during the Class Period Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service; (2) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; and (3) these practices rendered the Company's testing services revenue reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated.

The truth began to emerge on October 28, 2021, when CareDx revealed for the first time that it was the subject of at least three government investigations related to its "accounting and public reporting practices." In response to this news, CareDx's stock price fell 27%, from a closing price of $70.34 per share on October 28, 2021, to a closing price of $51 per share on October 29, 2021.

On April 15, 2022, CareDx's former Head of Community Nephrology, Dr. Michael Olymbios, filed a complaint in California Superior Court that provided extensive detail about: (1) Defendants' misconduct, including the use of RemoTraC to improperly bundle the Company's most expensive testing services, including AlloSure, with other blood tests, that led to the government investigations; (2) Defendants' knowledge of the misconduct throughout the Class Period; and (3) their attempts to conceal the misconduct. In response to this filing, CareDx's stock price fell an additional 8% the next trading day.

Finally, after the markets closed on May 5, 2022, CareDx issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of 2022, reporting a near 5% decline in the ASP of the Company's testing services. In response to this news, CareDx's stock price fell 18.5%, from a closing price of $31.66 per share on May 5, 2022, to a closing price of $25.87 per share on May 6, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.



