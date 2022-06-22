COHN & DUSSI, LLC JOINS MASSACHUSETTS BANKERS ASSOCIATION

Boston-Based Business Law Firm Expands Engagement in Banking Industry

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service, Boston-based law firm, is proud to announce that it has joined the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA).

For more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has represented business clients in practice areas that include collection on breach of equipment lease, finance and rental agreements, workouts, litigation, bankruptcies, replevins, real estate, documentation, and other general matters.

The MBA is a banking trade group that represents about 125 banks, including commercial, savings and co-operative banks, federal savings banks, savings and loan associations, and trust companies throughout New England. Cohn & Dussi brings deep expertise in representing banks of all sizes with its 50-state attorney network, using alternative fee arrangements such as contingency fee and flat fee options — with hourly reserved for non-routine matters.

"Joining the Massachusetts Bankers Association is a natural fit for our firm, given that Cohn & Dussi counts many banks and financial institutions of all sizes as our long-term clients," said Lewis J. Cohn, Managing Partner at Cohn & Dussi, LLC. "We look forward to engaging with the MBA and its members and offering them a 50-state solution in matters where there is a need to reduce delinquency, increase recoveries, improve cashflow and minimize losses – all at a fair cost with an optimized netback."

About Cohn & Dussi

Boston law firm Cohn & Dussi is full-service law firm that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com and connect on LinkedIn @Cohn&Dussi.

