Cheers to the Launch of House of the Dragon® Wines by Vintage Wine Estates and Warner Bros. Consumer Products on June 22, in Celebration of "Day of the Dragon"

Cheers to the Launch of House of the Dragon® Wines by Vintage Wine Estates and Warner Bros. Consumer Products on June 22, in Celebration of "Day of the Dragon"

A toast to HBO's highly anticipated series premiering August 21, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max

SANTA ROSA, Calif. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) ("VWE" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products launch, today, a selection of House of the Dragon wines in celebration of "Day of the Dragon," the first day House of the Dragon product and merchandise are released. Vinted and bottled by Seven Kingdoms Cellars, a division of Vintage Wine Estates, the offering includes an Oregon Pinot Noir, a proprietary red blend from the Lodi appellation in California, and a Cabernet Sauvignon from California.

House of the Dragon wines includes a vintage 2020 Red Wine, 2021 Pinot Noir and 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon. (PRNewswire)

House of the Dragon wines will be available nationally in 750ml bottles beginning June 22, 2022. Suggested retail price for House of the Dragon Pinot Noir, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon is $20 and can be purchased online at www.houseofthedragonwine.com

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose mission is to produce the finest quality wines and provide incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon and Washington state. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S. selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10 to $150 at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing premium segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the $10 to $20 price range. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at www.vintagewineestates.com.

About House of the Dragon:

The reign of House Targaryen begins. "House of the Dragon," the prequel to "Game of Thrones," is coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 21. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the series, which is set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans to star. Additional cast members include Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and all related characters and elements © and ™ Home Box Office, Inc. (s22)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vintage Wine Estates