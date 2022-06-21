Old Navy Takes Web3 Red, White, and Blue for Independence Day

The Brand will be releasing a collection of 1,994 generative NFTs ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, enabling owners to claim an iconic Flag Tee while supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Navy – the global apparel and accessories brand, has announced the launch of a digital collectibles campaign based on its beloved mascot, Magic the Dog, to commemorate the Fourth of July holiday in partnership with Sweet , a consumer-first NFT platform delivering officially licensed NFTs on behalf of brands.

The retailer, part of Gap Inc., is famed for its annual Flag Tee collection, offered each year since the brand's inception in 1994. This year, Old Navy is bringing its cult-favorite offering into the metaverse with the first drop of generative digital collectibles. The profile picture collectibles will feature the brand's Magic the Dog mascot sporting the iconic flag tee design mixed with other accessories. The NFT campaign will kick-off on Wednesday, June 29th, featuring 1,993 common NFTs at the accessible price of $0.94 and a special auction featuring an epic 1-of-1 Magic the Dog NFT. Old Navy collaborated with the youth arts community at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, its longtime charitable partner, to co-design the unique attributes for Magic with up to 800,000 possible combinations.

The digital collectibles will be available at www.oldnavy.com/nft dropping Wednesday, June 29th at 9:00am PST, with the special auction running for 24-hours, ending June 30th at 9:00am PST. 100% of the proceeds generated from the auction and common NFT sales will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Any future sales of a Magic the Dog NFT in the secondary market will generate a 10% donation to the nonprofit.[1]

"As an iconic American brand, we're so excited to bring our beloved Flag Tee design, signature to Old Navy, into the metaverse," said Kelly Blumberg, Head of Graphics at Old Navy. "We know our customers and employees are passionate about community, so we're thrilled to offer another dimension of belonging in web3 with this super fun, inclusive collection of digital collectibles that are truly accessible to all."

In partnership with Sweet, Old Navy's Magic the Dog generative NFT collection will not only provide owners with a keepsake of Old Navy's 28-year-old annual flag tee tradition, but each NFT will grant its owner the ability to claim a physical Old Navy flag tee. NFT holders can use redemption codes delivered along with their NFT to claim a classic flag tee from any Old Navy store or from www.oldnavy.com from Wednesday, June 29th through Saturday, July 30th.[2] The brand's 2022 Flag Tee design, available for the family, demonstrates Old Navy's commitment to inclusivity and unity, featuring the names of the five U.S. territories in addition to the 50 states and the phrase "United States of All."

The NFTs will be minted on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, which features a low carbon footprint that aligns with Old Navy's ethos of sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet, said: "Fourth of July is one of the biggest dates in the American calendar, and Old Navy has long been a part of the celebrations. The launch of this affordable and fun generative NFT collection will allow anyone and everyone to purchase and own an NFT and get introduced to web3 at the same time. We're really excited to see what the introduction of NFTs to the Old Navy brand will bring to this Independence Day celebration and beyond."

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com .

About Sweet

New York-based Sweet is a highly flexible, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform and marketplace used by top creators, sports, entertainment, and consumer brands worldwide. Sweet delivers immersive NFT programs driving revenue, consumer engagement, and gamified experiences reaching both sophisticated and novice NFT collectors in ways never before possible. For more information, please visit sweet.io .

[1] Boys & Girls Clubs of America to receive 10% donation from secondary sales through June 29, 2023.

[2] Each code offers a $5 off Old Navy Classic Flag Tee coupon and one Free Ship coupon. Each code is one-time use, valid in-store and online. Free Ship coupon applied to online orders only. Offer valid in-store 6/29 through 7/30, and for online orders placed on 6/29 through 7/30 from 12:00 AM PDT to 11:59 PM PDT. Offer valid only in the U.S. Limited time only and while supplies last.

View original content:

SOURCE Sweet.io