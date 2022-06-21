InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Show Support During the Pandemic (NAM-170)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple accessory to show support in the mitigation efforts centered around the COVID-19 pandemic," said an inventor, from Lexington, Ky., "so I invented the COVID COVER. My design would not require any alteration to any lightbulb or electrical components."

The invention provides a unique way to show support for efforts in resolving the current COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional signs and lighting displays. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for residential and commercial settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

