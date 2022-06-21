Hi Marley Names Jonathan Tushman as Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only AI-enabled collaboration platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Tushman as Chief Product Officer, overseeing Hi Marley's Product, Engineering and Design teams. A seasoned leader with experience scaling venture-backed startups, Tushman's unique perspective will accelerate Hi Marley's mission to deliver simple, lovable protection by enhancing the way carriers and policyholders communicate.

(PRNewsfoto/Hi Marley, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Tushman has spent more than two decades in Boston tech, beginning with Sapient (now Publicis Sapient), where he learned to code and fell in love with engineering. After Sapient, Tushman attended Harvard Business School, which inspired him to take the entrepreneurial route. He helped launch and build several startups, including high-growth SaaS startup Insight Squared and Pipewave, one of the first YouTube-certified video ad servers. Most recently, he served as CEO and co-founder of the customer success platform Quala.

In addition to extensive leadership experience, Tushman brings tremendous expertise with enterprise SaaS and API-first platforms that combine data and intelligence to help users make decisions and take meaningful action. His knowledge and background will help Hi Marley uncover new ways to leverage real-time insights from conversational data, build seamless integrations with industry partners and create a network that improves communication and collaboration in the insurance ecosystem at scale.

"I'm happiest when I'm hands on a keyboard innovating and creating with a team to make magic for our customers," said Tushman. "If you look at my career, the only common thread my companies share is they all had tricky engineering problems that were fun to solve. I love problems where I can take complexity and make it invisible to the end consumer. I'm excited to do that with Hi Marley and simplify complex processes for policyholders and the entire insurance ecosystem."

Learning early in his career how important culture is for building a successful organization, Tushman was drawn to Hi Marley's core values — to be humble, maximize courage and live by Ubuntu.

"When I look forward to getting to work and solving problems with my team, I leave feeling more energized than when I started the day and can bring that energy home to my wife and three kids," said Tushman. "When I see my colleagues doing that as well, it's a big deal. That's one of the reasons I wanted to join Hi Marley—the company has built a culture where people are excited about their work and are encouraged to try bold ideas. Life is too short not to work with people you love, doing something you love. I'm passionate about technology and product. I'm super excited to return to that—leading engineers, innovating, creating, coding and solving complex problems."

"On top of his outstanding qualifications, I've had the chance to get to know Jonathan personally," said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. "Jonathan shares my excitement for Hi Marley's future and is bullish on our market opportunity. He is passionate about designing and building beautiful products that bring joy to our customers. Most importantly, Jonathan is committed to ensuring Hi Marley's culture flourishes as we grow. He is devoted to mentoring talent and creating a fun work environment where employees feel valued, exchange positive energy and enjoy more life because of it."

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise – fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Contact:

EscalatePR for Hi Marley

himarley@escalatepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hi Marley, Inc.