BEEKMAN 1802 Partners with PERFECT CORP. TO LAUNCH FACIAL SCANNING TOOL FOR MICROBIOME EDUCATION

My Skin Biome Tool evaluates skin profile, selects product matches and offers microbiome education to improve relationship with skin

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekman 1802, a purpose-driven beauty brand founded on Kindness with skincare enriched with nutrient-dense goat milk, today announced the launch of My Skin Biome, a facial scanning tool that assesses the skin and educates around microbiome health. The AI technology from Perfect Corp assesses skin attributes and then offers a custom skincare routine based on skin's redness, wrinkles, dark spots, hydration, and texture scores, while teaching users all about the microbiome and why it is important to overall skin health.

My Skin Biome Screen (PRNewswire)

Advanced Skin Tech Experience Offers Customers Education on Skin Microbiome

Advanced Skin Tech Experience Offers Customers Education on Skin Microbiome

The skin's microbiome is one of the most important parts of the body and chances are skincare users have never been properly introduced. The microbiome is a community of good and bad bacteria that live on the surface of the skin, that when unbalanced by the external environment – air pollutants, sunlight, harsh cosmetic chemicals, over exfoliation, hormones, stress, etc. – can lead to skin issues like inflammation, acne, wrinkles, rosacea, eczema, dark spots and other problems. The microbiome is quite complex, so with the help of the brand's mascot Goatie, the tool will provide neighbors (what Beekman 1802 calls its customers) with a basic understanding of how healthy skin is linked to a healthy microbiome. After assessing the skin, Goatie will also recommend a personalized skincare regimen based on skin's needs and curate a list of the brand's clinically proven goat milk formulas that will best feed and balance their microbiome.

AI-Powered Skin Tech Experience Provides Personalized Product Recommendations

"With our new facial scanning tool our neighbors don't have to guess what their skin needs to achieve a healthy and balanced microbiome," said Jill Scalamandre, CEO of Beekman 1802. Our My Skin Biome tool customizes a shoppable skincare routine in 30 seconds based on their overall biome score while our expert Goatie teaches tips and tricks on how to obtain and maintain a healthy microbiome."

"We are thrilled to partner with Beekman 1802 on the launch of the My Skin Biome tool at this year's Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum in NYC. We look forward to seeing how our AI-powered skin diagnostic technology helps to provide more customized skincare recommendations and enhanced shopping experiences for Beekman 1802 customers," shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang.

Beekman 1802 is officially announcing the launch of its new My Skin Biome tool at Perfect Corp's 2022 Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum on June 21, 2022, where CEO, Jill Scalamandre, will be speaking about how technology, like artificial intelligence and augmented reality, are influencing the future of the beauty industry.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 was born in 2008 when founders, Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge, moved to the historic Beekman farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home. Next thing you know, they became the world's biggest goat milk-based skincare company, earning the right to call themselves the first and only certified microbiome-friendly brand at Ulta stores for the moisturizing, exfoliation, and nourishing properties of the goat milk found in their products across the board. With their Clinically Kind® approach to skincare that's clinically tested, scientifically proven, and made for sensitive skin, they have long proven, There's Beauty in Kindness™.

About Perfect Corp .

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

For more information, visit Beekman1802.com or @Beekman1802 on social media.

Contact: Jennifer Graybeal

jen@beekman1802.com

Beekman 1802 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beekman 1802) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beekman 1802