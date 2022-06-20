Concierge Health Inks Deal with Gympass, World's Largest Employee Wellbeing Platform, to Simplify Fitness Operations and Enhance the Member Experience

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Health, the revolutionary technology platform that automates manual processes, along with Gympass, the world's largest provider for flexible and accessible Corporate Wellbeing, today announced an integration partnership further enhancing member experiences and simplifying operational demands for mutual partners.

The integration of the Concierge Health platform bridges gaps and eliminates data collection barriers utilizing its VeriTap device, enabling seamless, automated interactions. With changing times and demands, fitness center operators face challenges participating with 3rd party programs, such as Medicare and commercial fitness programs. Together, Concierge Health and Gympass have recognized members' needs and now, through Concierge Health's seamless integrated connection with the Gympass platform, fitness locations are offered powerful operational functionalities from transparency of performance data to real-time membership validation and processing automations. The collaboration between the two companies will provide a smooth and efficient member experience when visiting participating locations.

"We're thrilled to join efforts with Concierge Health and provide our partners with the tools to optimize the ease and efficiency of working with Gympass," said, Massi Sardi, VP of Partnerships at Gympass. "We integrate with the best operational tools, so they can focus on providing incredible experiences within their facilities and leave the rest to us. We firmly believe working with Concierge Health will make operational matters more seamless than ever."

"Concierge Health is excited and honored to announce our partnership with Gympass. Through our automated and integrated data aggregation platform, we can help eliminate operational demands that locations deal with on a daily basis, making it even easier for brands to participate with Gympass and providing exceptional member experiences. This is an incredible partnership between two forward-thinking platforms," said Matthew Schober, Chief Development Officer, Concierge Health.

About Gympass:

Gympass is a corporate wellbeing platform that ignites and fuels every journey to feel good. We do this by reinventing wellbeing, making it universal, engaging and accessible. Worldwide companies rely on Gympass' unmatched variety, convenience, and flexibility to support their employees' health and happiness. With over 50,000 fitness partners, 1,300 on-demand classes, 2,000 hours of meditation, weekly 1:1 therapy sessions, and hundreds of personal trainers, Gympass supports every wellbeing journey. We partner with best-in-class wellbeing providers in multiple markets across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

About Concierge Health:

Concierge Health, a Las Vegas based wellness company, provides users an integrative data aggregation platform focused on enhancing business operations, member understanding and consumer health and wellness experiences. Concierge Health seamlessly connects health clubs, health insurance, wellness companies and a plethora of partners in real-time, through a proprietary process, to provide transparent reporting and reimbursements, along with automated incentives and rewards for customers. Concierge Health's features and services enable a holistic approach to an individual's healthy lifestyle, collecting data from anywhere and everywhere, extending a comprehensive view of wellness data and enabling better insights and decisions, while providing consumers an improved, innovative experience. For more information about Concierge Health visit: https://conciergehealth.co.

