OTSL Announces State-of-Art Millimeter-Wave Radar Simulator Product for Autonomous Driving

NAGOYA, Japan, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTSL Inc., a short-distance wireless system and embedded system developer and distributor, has announced a new 3D real-time millimeter-wave radar simulator for autonomous driving (*1), AMMWR2 (Advanced Millimeter Wave Radar Simulator 2). Since introducing AMMWR to market in 2017 as the world's first sensor simulator software for autonomous driving that enables dynamic real-time simulation, OTSL has continued to invest aggressively in its development. With the announcement of AMMWR2, OTSL has manifested the leaps in functionality and performance achieved in this development. This product is planned to be marketed worldwide by the end of this year to automotive manufacturers, system supply manufacturers developing, designing and producing vehicle sensors, and semiconductor manufacturers developing sensor devices.

"With the global advance in application of autonomous driving, expectations are growing for advanced simulation technology capable of creating a virtual reproduction of all kinds of driving conditions and verifying and validating safety and accuracy. However, the current autonomous driving vehicle has only Level 2 or Level 3 functions under the SAE International standards," said Shoji Hatano, CEO, OTSL and OTSL Germany GmbH. "In order to achieve fully autonomous driving via system monitoring, Level 5 of the standards, it is essential to include simulation of potential accidents caused by electronic device defect and sensor failures. AMMWR2, announced on June 17, is the only millimeter-wave radar sensor simulator that covers from the electronic device level, including semiconductors and sensors, to the Autonomous Driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) simulation domain."

AMMWR2 uses the ray-tracing method (*2) using in the optics simulation field and unique reflection / diffraction models, applying a dedicated three-dimensional computer-generated map from Unreal Engine 4 (EPIC Games, Inc.) implementation of reflection and diffraction models of roads, roadside trees, streetlights, traffic signals, signs, and others to achieve real-time simulation of dynamic objects. Developing original measurement methods and creating reflection models from data obtained by the measurement enables accurate simulation of how radio wave from radar is reflected, considering even the shapes and materials of vehicles, pedestrians, traffic signals, signs, and other objects. By strengthened partnership with COSIDE (R) (*3), a SystemC AMS design and simulation tool from COSEDA Technologies GmbH for semiconductors supporting design from the circuit design to the system design level, an environment can be created in which simulation can be performed entirely in software without the need for any hardware, such as sensors or electronic control units (ECUs), or even the vehicle itself.

AMMWR2 features the following major update. These performance and function enhancements will further facilitate shorter development and testing lead times for manufacturers working on autonomous driving technologies.

Accelerated the simulation engine through internal code optimization and super parallel processing techniques. This has improved the performance of simulations with ray tracing by a factor of 10 or more.

By strengthening partnership with COSEDA Technologies GmbH which develops SystemC AMS design and simulation tool COSIDE (R), various radar can be used as custom models in addition to unique radar models based on automotive radar that Tier-1 provides with OEM, including Bosch's FR5CPEC and Continental's ARS540 .

AMMWR2 now supports integration with the open-source CARLA Simulator, which is used widely for autonomous driving algorithm development and testing.

AMMWR2 will be introduced at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo, an exhibition of autonomous driving technologies, to be held from June 21 to June 23, 2022, in Stuttgart, Germany.

In order to strengthen its COSMOSIM (R) product family of 3D real-time sensor simulators for autonomous driving, including mainstay product AMMWR, OTSL established a local entity in Munich, Germany, in October 2019, where it relocated its development and sales center. Going forward, OTSL will continue to expand its business globally and help create superior simulation environments for autonomous driving.

Notes:

(*1) Millimeter-wave radar: Technology to measure the distance, direction, and size of an object by radiating radio waves toward the object and measuring the reflected waves. Waves are radiated in the millimeter-wave band, with a wavelength from 1 mm to 10 mm and a frequency of 30 GHz to 300 GHz.

(*2) Ray-tracing method: A method based on geometrical optics, tracing light rays and electromagnetic waves to draw images observed at arbitrary points.

(*3) COSIDE (R): An "Electronic System Level Design" tool, developed by COSEDA Technologies GmbH, enables customers to optimize their advanced and complex designs faster, more efficiently and more cost-effectively.

About OTSL

Founded in 2003, OTSL is a technology company that provides high technological capabilities by planning and developing embedded systems, real-time systems, and short-distance wireless communication systems. Its corporate philosophy is "to contribute to the development of human beings by logical thinking and provide highly reliable systems to help customers create products that make people's lives richer." Its business activities include system development, software development, consultation on quality assurance, and provision of educational services. Its aim is to provide a wide range of support to help advanced companies take advantage of the technological benefits of information technology and advance their products and services using their technological advantages.

