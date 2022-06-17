INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CDK, JATT, DHAC, MBII

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK)'s sale to Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners for $54.87 per share in cash. If you are a CDK shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

JATT Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JATT)'s merger with Zura Bio Limited. If you are a JATT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Digital Health Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DHAC)'s merger with VSee Lab, Inc. and iDoc Telehealth Solutions, Inc. If you are a Digital Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII)'s sale to Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Marrone Bio common stock will be exchanged at closing for ordinary shares of Bioceres at a fixed ratio of 0.088. If you are a Marrone Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

