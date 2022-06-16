Webinar - Testing for California Prop 65

How do you actually do it?

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 15 June 2022 - On 29 June 2022, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on testing for California Proposition 65 compliance. With an average of 300 prosecutions a month, California Proposition 65 (Prop 65) is the most heavily prosecuted restricted materials legislation in the world, and requires warnings for chemical exposures in products above California reproductive toxicity or carcinogenic limits. With most restricted materials legislations regulated by concentration in a material, Prop 65's exposure based limits create unique complications for product manufacturers.

Claigan has tested thousands of products and defended scores of products for Prop 65. Claigan has arguably the world's deepest and most practical knowledge on Prop 65 compliance.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Prosecutions / 60 day notices

Materials and substances of risk

Measuring substance concentrations

Standard exposure tests

Safe harbor limits

Handling chemicals without safe harbor limits

Defending Prop 65 notices

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on June 29 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Testing for Prop 65

Date: 29 June 2022

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/2595569144897204752 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com.

Claigan is the leading provide in Prop 65 compliance. Claigan has tested thousands of products for Prop 65 compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

